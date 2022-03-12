 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win in Pac-12 championship

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win in Pac-12 championship

P12 UCLA Arizona Basketball

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd cuts down the net after defeating UCLA in Saturday's Pac-12 title game.

 John Locher, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Arizona Wildcats were all smiles Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. 

After all, the top-seeded Wildcats outlasted second-seeded UCLA 84-76 in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, winning the conference outright. 

Arizona was led by guard Bennedict Mathurin, who finished the night with 27 points, seven assists and four rebounds. UA wing Dalen Terry had a significant role at point guard against the Bruins, with Kerr Kriisa (ankle) out with injury and Justin Kier getting into foul trouble early. Terry tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. 

Now the UA will turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament, where they'll be a No. 1 seed. 

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, donning a red Beastie Boys shirt, reflected on the Wildcats' conference championship and the growth of Arizona from the start of the season to now, among other things, during his postgame press conference. 

Wildcats buying in to Lloyd

Adama Bal's impact off the bench

Mathurin's play vs. UCLA

Gonzaga's coaching tree, success in Las Vegas

Dedicating energy into current roster

Earning fan supports

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

