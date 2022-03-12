Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win in Pac-12 championship

LAS VEGAS — The Arizona Wildcats were all smiles Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
After all, the top-seeded Wildcats outlasted second-seeded UCLA 84-76 in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game, winning the conference outright.
Arizona was led by guard Bennedict Mathurin, who finished the night with 27 points, seven assists and four rebounds. UA wing Dalen Terry had a significant role at point guard against the Bruins, with Kerr Kriisa (ankle) out with injury and Justin Kier getting into foul trouble early. Terry tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.
Now the UA will turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament, where they'll be a No. 1 seed.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, donning a red Beastie Boys shirt, reflected on the Wildcats' conference championship and the growth of Arizona from the start of the season to now, among other things, during his postgame press conference.
Wildcats buying in to Lloyd
“I love those guys. For them to believe in me and our staff, it’s been a special year. I’ll always remember these guys and be thankful.” — Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s Pac-12 championship pic.twitter.com/UsLziubxLQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 13, 2022
Adama Bal's impact off the bench
Tommy Lloyd on freshman guard Adama Bal, who made two 3s off the bench in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game: “He’s going to be one of our best players in the near future. He’s a special player, and he has some magic to him.” pic.twitter.com/0vCGhNLwJN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 13, 2022
Mathurin's play vs. UCLA
One word to describe Bennedict Mathurin’s 27-point performance against UCLA: “Incredible.” pic.twitter.com/bxjZ3yaWuN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 13, 2022
Gonzaga's coaching tree, success in Las Vegas
“How they mentored me and helped me has been a catalyst for my career.” — Tommy Lloyd on the success of the Gonzaga coaching tree this season pic.twitter.com/xAlDBwUezQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 13, 2022
Dedicating energy into current roster
Tommy Lloyd: “My only objective has been to pour into these guys with everything I got. … To see how far they’ve come is special.” pic.twitter.com/SZjE1DACmK— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 13, 2022
Earning fan supports
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona fans “made us earn it” with attendance this season.“They deserve that arena to be full every night, no matter who we are playing. It’s a sign of respect for Arizona basketball. … I want our fans to give our players the best experience imaginable.” pic.twitter.com/8uIYvCpC7K— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 13, 2022
