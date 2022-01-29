 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over ASU

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd directs his team through a transition against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 29, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

To put it bluntly, No. 3-ranked Arizona's 67-56 win over rival Arizona State Saturday afternoon at McKale Center was a "rock fight," according to UA head coach Tommy Lloyd. 

After shooting a season-low 31% from the field in a loss to UCLA earlier this week, the Wildcats shot 32% against the Sun Devils, including a 2-for-15 start from the field. 

Arizona also shot 3-for-23 from 3-point range, but outscored ASU 28-16 in paint points and was 26-for-32 from the free-throw line while the Sun Devils were 8-for-15. 

The UA moved to 17-2 on the season and has a rematch with the Bruins on Thursday at McKale Center. Following Saturday's win, Lloyd's first of the rivalry, Arizona's coach addressed the Wildcats' performance, among other pertinent topics; here's what he said:

Arizona's poor shooting

'We're going to stay locked and loaded'

Resting up for the rematch

Rise of Oumar Ballo

Tubelis brothers receive Lithuanian surprise

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

