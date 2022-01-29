Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over ASU

To put it bluntly, No. 3-ranked Arizona's 67-56 win over rival Arizona State Saturday afternoon at McKale Center was a "rock fight," according to UA head coach Tommy Lloyd.

After shooting a season-low 31% from the field in a loss to UCLA earlier this week, the Wildcats shot 32% against the Sun Devils, including a 2-for-15 start from the field.

Arizona also shot 3-for-23 from 3-point range, but outscored ASU 28-16 in paint points and was 26-for-32 from the free-throw line while the Sun Devils were 8-for-15.

The UA moved to 17-2 on the season and has a rematch with the Bruins on Thursday at McKale Center. Following Saturday's win, Lloyd's first of the rivalry, Arizona's coach addressed the Wildcats' performance, among other pertinent topics; here's what he said:

Arizona's poor shooting