Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over Cal Baptist

University of Arizona vs North Dakota State

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcat bench celebrate a successful hard play against North Dakota State at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., November 16, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Despite yet another sluggish start for the No.8-ranked Arizona Wildcats, the UA rallied to cruise by Cal Baptist 84-60 Saturday evening at McKale Center. 

Five Wildcats scored in double figures: Azuolas Tubelis (19 points), Bennedict Mathurin (!4 points), Christian Koloko (12 points), Justin Kier (10 points) and Oumar Ballo (10 points). As a team, Arizona recorded 12 blocks, with Ballo and Koloko combining for nine of them. 

Arizona moves to 11-0 and will now play at No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville on Wednesday. 

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed Arizona's win, plans for Tennessee game and the Wildcats' holiday schedule: 

Reflecting on win over CBU

Utilizing two 7-footers in lineup

Holiday travel plans, monitoring COVID-19 issues

Holidays in the Lloyd household

Benefits of playing Tennessee

'A monster' challenge on the road

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Christian Koloko, Bennedict Mathurin reflect on Arizona's win over Cal Baptist

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Breaking News