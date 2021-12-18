Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over Cal Baptist

Despite yet another sluggish start for the No.8-ranked Arizona Wildcats, the UA rallied to cruise by Cal Baptist 84-60 Saturday evening at McKale Center.
Five Wildcats scored in double figures: Azuolas Tubelis (19 points), Bennedict Mathurin (!4 points), Christian Koloko (12 points), Justin Kier (10 points) and Oumar Ballo (10 points). As a team, Arizona recorded 12 blocks, with Ballo and Koloko combining for nine of them.
Arizona moves to 11-0 and will now play at No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville on Wednesday.
UA head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed Arizona's win, plans for Tennessee game and the Wildcats' holiday schedule:
Reflecting on win over CBU
Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s 84-60 win over Cal Baptist: pic.twitter.com/cU8M3MCk0G— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 19, 2021
Utilizing two 7-footers in lineup
Tommy Lloyd on having a frontcourt lineup of Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo — both 7-footers: pic.twitter.com/rtSqf1ynmD— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 19, 2021
Holiday travel plans, monitoring COVID-19 issues
Tommy Lloyd says players are allowed to travel home for Christmas, but Arizona “will become a cohort” due to increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in college basketball. “It’s not avoidable, it’s happening. We’re gonna do the best job we can.” pic.twitter.com/vZuiQSZRzk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 19, 2021
Holidays in the Lloyd household
Tommy Lloyd on Christmas in the Lloyd household: 🎅 🎄 pic.twitter.com/tsde9RTDtp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 19, 2021
Benefits of playing Tennessee
“It’s going to be a great challenge, but a challenge we need.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona facing No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/zR6XeyfDEU— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 19, 2021
'A monster' challenge on the road
Tommy Lloyd says playing at Tennessee “is a monster.” Arizona plays UT in Knoxville on Wednesday. “It’s a great opportunity to go in there and test ourselves. … Regardless of what happens, our mindset has to be we’re gonna be better for it.” pic.twitter.com/A7fwjFhT4t— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 19, 2021
