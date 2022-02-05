Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over USC

Arizona completed its first home sweep of the Los Angeles schools since the 2016, then seventh-ranked Wildcats held off No. 19-ranked USC 72-63 Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.
UA forward Azuolas Tubelis, who's been battling a lingering ankle injury since the Stanford game last month, recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Trojans. Arizona shot 4-for-10 from 3-point range, with point guard Kerr Kriisa shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats ended the game on an 18-3 run after trailing USC entering a timeout break with just under seven minutes remaining in the game.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the win over USC and the upcoming "dogfight" against Arizona State on Monday, among other things, in his postgame press conference.
Sweeping L.A.
“To come out through these games 2-0, no matter how they looked or felt, is quite an accomplishment.” — Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s home sweep of the L.A. schools pic.twitter.com/WNT7xNhHfK— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 6, 2022
Ending the game on 18-3 run
“I’m proud that our guys are showing that grit.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona finishing the game on an 18-3 run pic.twitter.com/AWjsFLrYKm— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 6, 2022
Kerr Kriisa's confidence, swagger
“This game is meant to be played with passion, and that’s why he’s the perfect point guard for our program.” — Tommy Lloyd on @KerrKriisa’s confidence pic.twitter.com/TexTDyMXnh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 6, 2022
Learning from Kerr ... Steve Kerr
Tommy Lloyd broke a clipboard during one of the timeout breaks in Arizona’s win over USC. 📋 “It was totally unintentional. @SteveKerr told me I get three breaks a year. So, that’s number one.” pic.twitter.com/3l6AdbwHLx— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 6, 2022
Reaction to UCLA Mac Etienne's arrest after spitting on a fan Thursday night
Tommy Lloyd says UCLA’s Mac Etienne spitting on a fan in the Zona Zoo on Thursday is “disappointing on both sides.” “Arizona, our goal should be the rowdiest, classiest fan base in the country.” pic.twitter.com/2Q6wJlMP64— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 6, 2022
Challenge facing ASU on Monday
Tommy Lloyd says he expects Monday’s game at ASU to be a “dogfight.” pic.twitter.com/4bUQxQdGV5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 6, 2022
