Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over USC

Arizona completed its first home sweep of the Los Angeles schools since the 2016, then seventh-ranked Wildcats held off No. 19-ranked USC 72-63 Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.

UA forward Azuolas Tubelis, who's been battling a lingering ankle injury since the Stanford game last month, recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Trojans. Arizona shot 4-for-10 from 3-point range, with point guard Kerr Kriisa shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats ended the game on an 18-3 run after trailing USC entering a timeout break with just under seven minutes remaining in the game.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the win over USC and the upcoming "dogfight" against Arizona State on Monday, among other things, in his postgame press conference.

Sweeping L.A.