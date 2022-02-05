 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win over USC

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with one of the game officials in the second half against the USC Trojans at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 5, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona completed its first home sweep of the Los Angeles schools since the 2016, then seventh-ranked Wildcats held off No. 19-ranked USC 72-63 Saturday afternoon at McKale Center. 

UA forward Azuolas Tubelis, who's been battling a lingering ankle injury since the Stanford game last month, recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Trojans. Arizona shot 4-for-10 from 3-point range, with point guard Kerr Kriisa shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. 

The Wildcats ended the game on an 18-3 run after trailing USC entering a timeout break with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. 

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the win over USC and the upcoming "dogfight" against Arizona State on Monday, among other things, in his postgame press conference. 

Sweeping L.A.

Ending the game on 18-3 run

Kerr Kriisa's confidence, swagger

Learning from Kerr ... Steve Kerr

Reaction to UCLA Mac Etienne's arrest after spitting on a fan Thursday night

Challenge facing ASU on Monday

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

