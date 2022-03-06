 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 2 Arizona's win over Cal to end the regular season

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the media after the Wildcats' 89-61 win over Cal Saturday afternoon at McKale Center. 

 Justin Spears

Saturday at McKale Center was one to remember. 

Nets were cut down following No. 2-ranked Arizona's 89-61 rout of Cal to finish the regular season 28-3, graduate transfer Justin Kier was honored for Senior Day, players went into the stands at McKale Center to high-five fans and UA head coach Tommy Lloyd told thousands of Arizona fans to "BTFD," which stands for "Bear The (Expletive) Down."

But after the game, "BTFD" could've also meant "Bring the Fire Department" after an HVAC unit shorted and blew smoke into the arena. 

Arizona ended the regular season 28-3, the most wins entering the postseason since the 2014-15 season. Up next: the Pac-12 regular season champions will face the winner of No. 8-seeded Arizona State and No. 9-seeded Stanford in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. 

After a moment of celebration, Lloyd talked about enjoying the conference title, postseason basketball mindset and a unique relationship in Arizona's frontcourt, among other topics, during his postgame press conference. 

Exceeding expectations

Adama Bal earning early minutes

Close friendship between Oumar Ballo and Christian Koloko

First round of Pac-12 Tournament

Playing 'elimination basketball'

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

