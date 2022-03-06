Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 2 Arizona's win over Cal to end the regular season

Saturday at McKale Center was one to remember.
Nets were cut down following No. 2-ranked Arizona's 89-61 rout of Cal to finish the regular season 28-3, graduate transfer Justin Kier was honored for Senior Day, players went into the stands at McKale Center to high-five fans and UA head coach Tommy Lloyd told thousands of Arizona fans to "BTFD," which stands for "Bear The (Expletive) Down."
But after the game, "BTFD" could've also meant "Bring the Fire Department" after an HVAC unit shorted and blew smoke into the arena.
Arizona ended the regular season 28-3, the most wins entering the postseason since the 2014-15 season. Up next: the Pac-12 regular season champions will face the winner of No. 8-seeded Arizona State and No. 9-seeded Stanford in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
After a moment of celebration, Lloyd talked about enjoying the conference title, postseason basketball mindset and a unique relationship in Arizona's frontcourt, among other topics, during his postgame press conference.
Exceeding expectations
Tommy Lloyd on celebrating a Pac-12 title in his first year: “From where we started to where we are now, I didn’t expect that. But it’s pretty awesome. … This is what I came down here to try to do. I didn’t have a timeline on it, but why not now?” pic.twitter.com/Z7uhLDuNP6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 6, 2022
Adama Bal earning early minutes
“I think he’s going to be a big part of the program moving forward.” — Tommy Lloyd on freshman guard Adama Bal pic.twitter.com/2SjiG1lxod— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 6, 2022
Close friendship between Oumar Ballo and Christian Koloko
Tommy Lloyd says Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo have become best friends this season. “They have a way of picking each other up. If one struggles, the other takes the reins. It’s a great one-two punch.” pic.twitter.com/3BU3LYBGwO— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 6, 2022
First round of Pac-12 Tournament
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona facing the winner of ASU/Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament: pic.twitter.com/z1gLYIlIUX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 6, 2022
Playing 'elimination basketball'
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona entering the postseason:“Elimination basketball is fun. It’s not easy and I look forward to taking this team down that journey. … I don’t care what seed we are. Is that a right or wrong thing to say? Our motivation is to win the next game.” pic.twitter.com/bI7a9heF3d— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 6, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports