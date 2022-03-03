 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 2 Arizona's win over Stanford

University of Arizona vs Oregon State, men's basketball

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd encourages his offense as they come up the floor against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats escaped Thursday night with an 81-69 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday. 

Arizona was led by guard Bennedict Mathurin's 24 points and Christian Koloko's double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. 

During halftime, McKale Center played a video tribute for late coaching icon Lute Olson, who died in August 2020. 

Following the Wildcats 27th win of the season, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the victory over Stanford, Olson's impact on the program and Tucson and an update on forward Dalen Terry, who briefly left the game with a leg injury. 

Update on Dalen Terry

Shying away from rat poison

Remembering Lute

'I'm not a big celebration guy'

Senior Justin Kier will start on Senior Day vs. Cal

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

