Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 2 Arizona's win over Stanford

The No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats escaped Thursday night with an 81-69 win over the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday.
Arizona was led by guard Bennedict Mathurin's 24 points and Christian Koloko's double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
During halftime, McKale Center played a video tribute for late coaching icon Lute Olson, who died in August 2020.
Following the Wildcats 27th win of the season, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the victory over Stanford, Olson's impact on the program and Tucson and an update on forward Dalen Terry, who briefly left the game with a leg injury.
Update on Dalen Terry
“He’s fine.” — Tommy Lloyd on Dalen Terry (leg) pic.twitter.com/xHbmGg4elS— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 4, 2022
Shying away from rat poison
“I’m hoping we’re strengthening and gaining our immunity to the rat poison.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona blocking out extra attention now that it’s March pic.twitter.com/8lOFj6bMyN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 4, 2022
Remembering Lute
“I’m fortunate to follow in his footsteps. … The impact he’s had on Tucson is tremendous.” — Tommy Lloyd on Lute Olson pic.twitter.com/l9sFtoO88x— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 4, 2022
'I'm not a big celebration guy'
Out of respect for USC, Arizona held off cutting down the nets in L.A. after winning the Pac-12 championship and will have a celebration on Saturday in McKale Center if it beats Cal. “The right time to do that is at the end of the year.” pic.twitter.com/EB67qZWerA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 4, 2022
Senior Justin Kier will start on Senior Day vs. Cal
Tommy Lloyd says graduate transfer guard Justin Kier (@Jkiiiiii__) will start on Senior Day for Arizona against Cal. “He’s a really special kid. We’re really lucky to have had him. Hopefully I get to coach him for as many games as I can.” pic.twitter.com/PaQ2udQMAU— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 4, 2022
