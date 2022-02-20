Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 3 Arizona's win over Oregon

For the previous seven matchups, Oregon was Arizona's kryptonite.
The third-ranked Wildcats outlasted the Ducks 84-81 Saturday night at McKale Center and moved to 24-2 on the season.
Arizona shot 53% from the field and 48% from 3-point range en route to the win and were led by guard Bennedict Mathurin, who finished the night with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
With second-ranked Auburn falling to Florida on Saturday, Arizona will most likely move up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll alongside the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, the team Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd assisted under Mark Few for 22 years.
After the UA-Oregon game, Lloyd discussed the benefits of the win over Oregon and what it means to be alongside Gonzaga heading into the final stretch of the regular season; here's what he said:
Embracing close, hard-fought battles
“When you end up in them, you welcome it.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona finally getting into a nail-biter pic.twitter.com/AD4HiAnZ5A— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Message to the Wildcats after beating Oregon
Tommy Lloyd on his message to Arizona after the win over Oregon: pic.twitter.com/IXKG5zwRHy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Perks of nail-biters
Tommy Lloyd on the benefits of Arizona playing in close games: “Live bullets are a great teaching tool.” pic.twitter.com/pDGoYoJwmv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Giving Kerr Kriisa the green light
“‘If you got a 28-footer, let ‘er rip.’” — Tommy Lloyd on his message to Kerr Kriisa, who made a clutch 3-pointer late in Arizona’s 84-81 win over Oregon pic.twitter.com/KH1UYKiP2L— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Ducks' best shot
Tommy Lloyd expected Oregon’s best game plan especially after the Ducks’ loss to ASU. pic.twitter.com/wwucFS9092— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Overcoming Oregon's tough defense
Tommy Lloyd on Oregon’s “handsy” defense against Arizona, which forced 9 steals: pic.twitter.com/KHmXGMeqBm— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Sticking to the script
“I was proud of guys for hanging in there and finding a way to win a close game. We haven’t had a lot of those.” — Tommy Lloyd after No. 3 Arizona’s 84-81 win over Oregon pic.twitter.com/4T9BS2fi7d— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 20, 2022
Side-by-side with the former team
Gonzaga and Arizona will be the top-two teams in the AP poll on Monday. What does that mean for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent the previous 22 years with the Zags? “Weird. Cool. Awesome. … They’re family and I think they’re happy for us.” pic.twitter.com/aGGz9aPNlg— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 20, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports