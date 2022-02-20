Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 3 Arizona's win over Oregon

For the previous seven matchups, Oregon was Arizona's kryptonite.

The third-ranked Wildcats outlasted the Ducks 84-81 Saturday night at McKale Center and moved to 24-2 on the season.

Arizona shot 53% from the field and 48% from 3-point range en route to the win and were led by guard Bennedict Mathurin, who finished the night with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

With second-ranked Auburn falling to Florida on Saturday, Arizona will most likely move up one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll alongside the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, the team Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd assisted under Mark Few for 22 years.

After the UA-Oregon game, Lloyd discussed the benefits of the win over Oregon and what it means to be alongside Gonzaga heading into the final stretch of the regular season; here's what he said:

Embracing close, hard-fought battles