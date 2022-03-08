Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as No. 2 Arizona prepares for Pac-12 Tournament

Tuesday was a dominant day for the No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 annual awards.
Guard Bennedict Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, head coach Tommy Lloyd was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Utah transfer Pelle Larsson was named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and center Christian Koloko received Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors; he's the first player in UA history to become a conference DPOY.
Koloko, Mathurin and forward Azuolas Tubelis were also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.
Before the UA traveled to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament, Lloyd held a news conference to reflect on Arizona's accolades as the Wildcats enter the postseason; here's what he said:
Avoiding doubters in first season
Tommy Lloyd, on eschewing doubters and being a normal guy: “I was just throwing myself into the team and attacking this day-by-day, and I think that’s where my energy is more needed rather than worrying about people think I can or can’t do.” pic.twitter.com/iVsZHF7TRK— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 8, 2022
Pac-12 awards
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona winning most of the Pac-12 awards this season: pic.twitter.com/aC5HzYSCHa— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 8, 2022
Koloko's progress as a defensive player
Tommy Lloyd on Christian Koloko winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year: pic.twitter.com/DV7uhBeTgO— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 8, 2022
Growing as a coach
Tommy Lloyd, the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, on how he’s evolved in his first season coaching Arizona: pic.twitter.com/hEVfbzy6yN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 8, 2022
