Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as No. 2 Arizona prepares for Pac-12 Tournament

Tuesday was a dominant day for the No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 annual awards.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, head coach Tommy Lloyd was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Utah transfer Pelle Larsson was named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and center Christian Koloko received Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors; he's the first player in UA history to become a conference DPOY.

Koloko, Mathurin and forward Azuolas Tubelis were also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Before the UA traveled to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament, Lloyd held a news conference to reflect on Arizona's accolades as the Wildcats enter the postseason; here's what he said:

Avoiding doubters in first season