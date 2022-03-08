 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as No. 2 Arizona prepares for Pac-12 Tournament

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as No. 2 Arizona prepares for Pac-12 Tournament

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd fires up his players in the second half during a game against Northern Colorado at Mckale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on December 15, 2021. Arizona won 101-76.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Tuesday was a dominant day for the No. 2-ranked Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 annual awards. 

Guard Bennedict Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, head coach Tommy Lloyd was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Utah transfer Pelle Larsson was named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and center Christian Koloko received Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors; he's the first player in UA history to become a conference DPOY. 

Koloko, Mathurin and forward Azuolas Tubelis were also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team. 

Before the UA traveled to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament, Lloyd held a news conference to reflect on Arizona's accolades as the Wildcats enter the postseason; here's what he said: 

Avoiding doubters in first season

Pac-12 awards

Koloko's progress as a defensive player

Growing as a coach

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

