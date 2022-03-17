 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as top-seeded Arizona Wildcats prepare for NCAA Tournament

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as top-seeded Arizona Wildcats prepare for NCAA Tournament

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to media on March 17, 2022 before the Wildcats' opening-round matchup against No. 16 Wright State. 

 Justin Spears

SAN DIEGO — The Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed in the South Regional, and will face No. 16 seed Wright State on Friday at Viejas Arena. 

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said point guard Kerr Kriisa, who suffered an ankle sprain during the Pac-12 Tournament, is a "game-time decision" for Friday. 

Along with Kriisa's ankle status, Lloyd addressed playing in San Diego, what this season has meant to him and the challenge in facing the Horizon League Tournament champions. 

Happy to be in San Diego

Update on Kriisa's ankle

Using youth roots as inspiration

Impressions of San Diego

Scouting Wright State

Reflecting on first year as head coach

Sticking to the script

Constantly growing

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dalen Terry, Bennedict Mathurin and Justin Kier preview Arizona's run in NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News