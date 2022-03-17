Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said as top-seeded Arizona Wildcats prepare for NCAA Tournament

SAN DIEGO — The Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed in the South Regional, and will face No. 16 seed Wright State on Friday at Viejas Arena.
UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said point guard Kerr Kriisa, who suffered an ankle sprain during the Pac-12 Tournament, is a "game-time decision" for Friday.
Along with Kriisa's ankle status, Lloyd addressed playing in San Diego, what this season has meant to him and the challenge in facing the Horizon League Tournament champions.
Happy to be in San Diego
Tommy Lloyd’s opening statement is short and sweet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JujhU5n1nx— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 17, 2022
Update on Kriisa's ankle
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa (ankle) is a “gametime decision” for the first round vs. Wright State. “We’ll see. … I think he’s close.”Lloyd also says there’s a possibility Kriisa comes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/jPKASubj5j— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 17, 2022
Using youth roots as inspiration
Arizona practiced in a San Diego high school gym, which “was loud and the backboards were dirty.”Tommy Lloyd’s message to his team?“‘Guys, a lot of us started in gyms like this. … What would that kid tell the man you are now? He would tell you to go for it.’” pic.twitter.com/hvzxJ6rwtl— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 17, 2022
Impressions of San Diego
“San Diego is a world-class city. That downtown area is awesome. … I’ve heard there’s lots of people who have a house in Tucson and a second house in San Diego.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/hrkyYyIA9C— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 17, 2022
Scouting Wright State
Tommy Lloyd says there are some similarities between Arizona and Wright State’s playing style. pic.twitter.com/U7fSqvMj5L— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 17, 2022
Reflecting on first year as head coach
Tommy Lloyd on the most challenging part of being a head coach: pic.twitter.com/nfB5CaV6fZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 17, 2022
Sticking to the script
Tommy Lloyd says he doesn’t “anticipate doing anything different” as Arizona embraces the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/ZOvtLpGFrN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 17, 2022
Constantly growing
“I take pride in the fact that I’ve always grown as a coach. … I’m always going to challenge myself to continue to grow as a coach.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/N2z763jVLI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 17, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports