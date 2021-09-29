Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said during Arizona Wildcats media day

The Tommy Lloyd era is officially underway in Tucson.

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team held media day on Tuesday at McKale Center and the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium.

Arizona rolled out multiple returning players including wings Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, guard Kerr Kriisa, center Christian Koloko and Lithuanian forwards Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis. It was also a chance to meet the incoming freshmen such as Paris guard Adama Bal and Seattle wing Shane Nowell, along with the transfers: Oumar Ballo (Gonzaga), Pelle Larsson (Utah), Justin Kier (Georgia) and Kim Aiken Jr. (Washington State).

Lloyd discussed the upcoming season, player expectations, assembling his staff and Lute Olson's legacy, among other things, in his media day news conference. Here are the best clips from Lloyd's session.

Settling in to Arizona

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd: “It’s been fun. … I like where we’re at.” pic.twitter.com/Gfoy9WatDI — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021