 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said during Arizona Wildcats media day

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said during Arizona Wildcats media day

First-year head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed reporters on Tuesday at McKale Center during the Arizona Wildcats' media day. 

 Justin Spears

The Tommy Lloyd era is officially underway in Tucson. 

The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team held media day on Tuesday at McKale Center and the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium. 

Arizona rolled out multiple returning players including wings Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, guard Kerr Kriisa, center Christian Koloko and Lithuanian forwards Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis. It was also a chance to meet the incoming freshmen such as Paris guard Adama Bal and Seattle wing Shane Nowell, along with the transfers: Oumar Ballo (Gonzaga), Pelle Larsson (Utah), Justin Kier (Georgia) and Kim Aiken Jr. (Washington State). 

Lloyd discussed the upcoming season, player expectations, assembling his staff and Lute Olson's legacy, among other things, in his media day news conference. Here are the best clips from Lloyd's session. 

Settling in to Arizona

First practice takeaways

Arizona's coaching staff

Expectations for Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis

Attending Lute Olson's memorial service

Pelle Larsson's foot status ... and a dad joke

Meeting with Sean Miller

Installing the offensive and defensive packages

Heard but not recorded

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News