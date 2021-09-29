Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said during Arizona Wildcats media day

The Tommy Lloyd era is officially underway in Tucson.
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team held media day on Tuesday at McKale Center and the Richard Jefferson Gymnasium.
Arizona rolled out multiple returning players including wings Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, guard Kerr Kriisa, center Christian Koloko and Lithuanian forwards Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis. It was also a chance to meet the incoming freshmen such as Paris guard Adama Bal and Seattle wing Shane Nowell, along with the transfers: Oumar Ballo (Gonzaga), Pelle Larsson (Utah), Justin Kier (Georgia) and Kim Aiken Jr. (Washington State).
Lloyd discussed the upcoming season, player expectations, assembling his staff and Lute Olson's legacy, among other things, in his media day news conference. Here are the best clips from Lloyd's session.
Settling in to Arizona
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd: “It’s been fun. … I like where we’re at.” pic.twitter.com/Gfoy9WatDI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
First practice takeaways
Tommy Lloyd on what Arizona’s first practice was like for him: pic.twitter.com/NojDQMPF5Z— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
Arizona's coaching staff
“This staff has been around a lot of winning.” — Tommy Lloyd on the staff he assembled at Arizona pic.twitter.com/p6EsHmdHSe— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
Expectations for Bennedict Mathurin, Azuolas Tubelis
“They’re really talented, and they’ll be at the forefront of everything we do.” — Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis and Benn Mathurin pic.twitter.com/WvODbrXpN3— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
Attending Lute Olson's memorial service
Tommy Lloyd on what he took away from the Lute Olson memorial: pic.twitter.com/y7ergyvhTX— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2021
Pelle Larsson's foot status ... and a dad joke
“I’m not a doctor, but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.” — Tommy Lloyd when I asked him about Pelle Larsson’s (foot) timetable I appreciate Lloyd’s sense of humor. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rcF32W8QrI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2021
Meeting with Sean Miller
Tommy Lloyd on his “very positive visit” with former Arizona head coach Sean Miller. pic.twitter.com/AOg3gfB8Kg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
Installing the offensive and defensive packages
Tommy Lloyd on how much of his offense and defense he’s installed with Arizona: pic.twitter.com/vuYQWU8A1R— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 30, 2021
Heard but not recorded
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona is changing its uniforms after this season. 👀"Next year you're going to see some significant changes to the uniforms."— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
Added Lloyd: "I think it's moving, but I can't tell you where it's at. ... I don't sit there and think about what's hanging over our heads." https://t.co/zBYx0k56XY— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2021
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd: “We’re not trying to move mountains on Twitter … we’re trying to win basketball games.”— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2021
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona's vaccination rate is 100% — players and staff.— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2021
Tommy Lloyd: "I feel like we can be really competitive team."— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2021
Tommy Lloyd says Kerr Kriisa is in position to be Arizona's starting point guard this season.— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2021
