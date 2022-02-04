Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following Arizona's win over UCLA

The No. 7-ranked Arizona Wildcats avenged last week's loss to No. 3-ranked UCLA 76-66 Thursday night at McKale Center.
Five Wildcats finished in double-figure scoring, including Kerr Kriisa (16 points), Azuolas Tubelis (14 points), Pelle Larsson (12 points), Bennedict Mathurin (11 points) and Dalen Terry (10 points).
The Bruins were held to 39% shooting from the field and 21% from 3-point range and scored seven bench points compared to Arizona's 19.
UA head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed Arizona's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2017, Kriisa becoming a veteran and the Wildcats' frontcourt rotation in the final stretch, among other pertinent topics, after the game; here's what he said:
Avenging last week's loss
“It was really cool to get ‘em back here today.” — Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s 76-66 win over UCLA pic.twitter.com/NruRzGQ7OJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 4, 2022
The 'grizzled' Kerr Kriisa
Tommy Lloyd says Kerr Kriisa’s 0-for-12 shooting performance in last week’s loss to UCLA “gave him some battle scars.” “Now he’s a little more grizzled and a little tougher and that’s super important.” pic.twitter.com/acOyQwmogi— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 4, 2022
Dalen Terry's impact
“I believe in that kid.” — Tommy Lloyd on @DalenTerry pic.twitter.com/KlM2kMLgcF— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 4, 2022
Frontcourt's performance
Tommy Lloyd on why Azuolas Tubelis (ankle) sat on the bench during the final stretch of the UCLA game, Christian Koloko’s “rare” defense, and Oumar Ballo “developing into the player he’s always had potential to be.” pic.twitter.com/O9dt7LJzde— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 4, 2022
Playing in front of a sellout McKale Center crowd
“That’s the standard of what McKale can be every day. … It’s not about the opponent, it’s about Arizona basketball.” — Tommy Lloyd on the environment for Arizona-UCLA pic.twitter.com/hTKFx8ES7k— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 4, 2022
