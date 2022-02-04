Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following Arizona's win over UCLA

The No. 7-ranked Arizona Wildcats avenged last week's loss to No. 3-ranked UCLA 76-66 Thursday night at McKale Center.

Five Wildcats finished in double-figure scoring, including Kerr Kriisa (16 points), Azuolas Tubelis (14 points), Pelle Larsson (12 points), Bennedict Mathurin (11 points) and Dalen Terry (10 points).

The Bruins were held to 39% shooting from the field and 21% from 3-point range and scored seven bench points compared to Arizona's 19.

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed Arizona's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2017, Kriisa becoming a veteran and the Wildcats' frontcourt rotation in the final stretch, among other pertinent topics, after the game; here's what he said:

Avenging last week's loss

“It was really cool to get ‘em back here today.” — Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s 76-66 win over UCLA pic.twitter.com/NruRzGQ7OJ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 4, 2022

The 'grizzled' Kerr Kriisa