Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following Arizona's win over UCLA

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following Arizona's win over UCLA

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd has some words with a referee in the second half during a game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 3, 2022. Arizona won 76-66.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

The No. 7-ranked Arizona Wildcats avenged last week's loss to No. 3-ranked UCLA 76-66 Thursday night at McKale Center. 

Five Wildcats finished in double-figure scoring, including Kerr Kriisa (16 points), Azuolas Tubelis (14 points), Pelle Larsson (12 points), Bennedict Mathurin (11 points) and Dalen Terry (10 points). 

The Bruins were held to 39% shooting from the field and 21% from 3-point range and scored seven bench points compared to Arizona's 19. 

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed Arizona's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2017, Kriisa becoming a veteran and the Wildcats' frontcourt rotation in the final stretch, among other pertinent topics, after the game; here's what he said: 

Avenging last week's loss

The 'grizzled' Kerr Kriisa

Dalen Terry's impact

Frontcourt's performance

Playing in front of a sellout McKale Center crowd

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Oumar Ballo, Dalen Terry react to Arizona's 76-66 win over UCLA

