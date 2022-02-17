 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following No. 3 Arizona's win over Oregon State

Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following No. 3 Arizona's win over Oregon State

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd encourages his offense as they come up the floor against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats had yet another lackadaisical start to a game, but once again, the UA overcame sloppy play to beat the Oregon State Beavers 83-69 Thursday evening at McKale Center. 

Arizona was led by Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 22 points, and Bennedict Mathurin, who tallied 20 points. Thursday marked the second straight game both of Arizona's stars were able to record over 20 points.

Up next: Arizona (23-2) will host the Oregon Ducks (17-9) Saturday at 8 p.m. ESPN's "College GameDay" will have their pregame show beginning at 9 a.m. at McKale Center. After Arizona's win over the Beavers, UA head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed overcoming slow starts, the challenge in facing the Ducks and his plans for "College GameDay." 

Another slow start for the Cats

'Effort ... before execution'

Cutting down on turnovers/concerns

College GameDay plans with 'T-Locs'

Facing the Ducks on Saturday

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Christian Koloko, Dalen Terry reflect on No. 3 Arizona's win over Oregon State

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News