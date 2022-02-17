Watch: Best things Tommy Lloyd said following No. 3 Arizona's win over Oregon State

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats had yet another lackadaisical start to a game, but once again, the UA overcame sloppy play to beat the Oregon State Beavers 83-69 Thursday evening at McKale Center.

Arizona was led by Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 22 points, and Bennedict Mathurin, who tallied 20 points. Thursday marked the second straight game both of Arizona's stars were able to record over 20 points.

Up next: Arizona (23-2) will host the Oregon Ducks (17-9) Saturday at 8 p.m. ESPN's "College GameDay" will have their pregame show beginning at 9 a.m. at McKale Center. After Arizona's win over the Beavers, UA head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed overcoming slow starts, the challenge in facing the Ducks and his plans for "College GameDay."

Another slow start for the Cats

Tommy Lloyd takes the blame for Arizona’s sluggish start against Oregon State. “I’m gonna wear that one today. That’s on me.” pic.twitter.com/9kKCjfUjTC — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 18, 2022