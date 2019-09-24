Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Tuesday was a teaser for the Arizona Wildcats' upcoming basketball season as Sean Miller addressed the media for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. 

The Wildcats lost four players from a season ago, including Brandon Randolph, Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther and Alex Barcello, but welcome a batch of newcomers who will heavily contribute this season. The new guys: five-star guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green, four-star forward Zeke Nnaji, three-star center Christian Koloko and transfers Max Hazzard, Jemarl Baker and Jordan Brown. Cornell transfer Stone Gettings will also be eligible to play this season after joining the team in the spring. 

Hazzard is a graduate transfer from UC-Irvine and will have one season of eligibility, while Brown will sit out, per NCAA transfer rules. Miller said in his press conference on Tuesday that Arizona is working on getting Baker a waiver through the NCAA to make him available for this season, which could help the Cats' depth in the backcourt considering Brandon Williams is out for the year with a lingering congenital knee issue. 

The returning cast for Arizona: Chase Jeter, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive and Dylan Smith. 

Miller previewed the upcoming season on Tuesday, here are a few snippets from his press conference. 

'Best environment in college basketball'

Blocking outside noise

Losing Brandon Williams for the season

Josh Green's impact

Arizona's most improved player

Christian Koloko better than Miller thought

Chase Jeter's track record

Said, but not recorded

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.