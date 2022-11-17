Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said about No. 14 Arizona's win over Utah Tech, Maui Invitational

Another game, another record for the Arizona Wildcats. The newest installment to the UA's record book: free-throws.

No. 14 Arizona shot 22-for-22 from the free-throw line in the Wildcats' 104-77 win over Utah Tech on Thursday at McKale Center. However, the Wildcats had 19 turnovers and 12 bench points, most of which came in the final minutes of the game.

Up next: Arizona (3-0) will travel to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational and face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday.

Here's what UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win as the Wildcats turn their attention to Maui:

Perfect from the charity stripe

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona shooting a program record 22-for-22 from the free-throw line against Utah Tech: “We value free-throws. It’s a big part of what we do.” pic.twitter.com/YZlHctwDgI — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 18, 2022

Evaluation of UA's defense

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s defense through the first three games: pic.twitter.com/l8cS4MlbkS — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 18, 2022

Kerr Kriisa's hot second half from 3

Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa shooting 6-for-7 from 3-point range against Utah Tech: pic.twitter.com/fWVsOPAXSc — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 18, 2022

Cedric Henderson's season-high 20 points

“He had some great effort today. … You saw improvement today.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona forward Cedric Henderson Jr. finishing with 20 points and 5 rebounds pic.twitter.com/DRci1IpXjn — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 18, 2022

Adding Courtney Ramey back for Maui

“It makes us better.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona adding Courtney Ramey, who was suspended for the first three games of the season, for the Maui Invitational pic.twitter.com/yj00d2ehwq — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 18, 2022

Cleaning up turnovers

“We’re gonna teach with an open throttle.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona overcoming turnoversWildcats had 19 against Utah Tech pic.twitter.com/ArgKV5ZApQ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 18, 2022

Bench points

Arizona went most of its 104-77 win over Utah Tech without scoring from the bench. Wildcats finished with 12 bench points. “I’m not concerned at all. There’s a law of averages that applies to the game of basketball.” pic.twitter.com/VuG5O5XHAR — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 18, 2022

Memories against Arizona in Maui

Tommy Lloyd remembers the game Arizona lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 Maui Invitational, when Justin Coleman shot 6-9 from 3 and had 28 points. pic.twitter.com/weU2RPKW0J — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 18, 2022

Benefits of Maui Invitational