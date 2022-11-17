 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said about No. 14 Arizona's win over Utah Tech, Maui Invitational

Arizona's head coach Tommy Lloyd chats with a game official during the second half against Utah Tech at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., November 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another game, another record for the Arizona Wildcats. The newest installment to the UA's record book: free-throws. 

No. 14 Arizona shot 22-for-22 from the free-throw line in the Wildcats' 104-77 win over Utah Tech on Thursday at McKale Center. However, the Wildcats had 19 turnovers and 12 bench points, most of which came in the final minutes of the game. 

Up next: Arizona (3-0) will travel to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational and face the Cincinnati Bearcats on Monday. 

Here's what UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona's win as the Wildcats turn their attention to Maui:

Perfect from the charity stripe

Evaluation of UA's defense

Kerr Kriisa's hot second half from 3

Cedric Henderson's season-high 20 points

Adding Courtney Ramey back for Maui

Cleaning up turnovers

Bench points

Memories against Arizona in Maui

Benefits of Maui Invitational

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

