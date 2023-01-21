 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 11 Arizona's win over No. 5 UCLA

UCLA Arizona Basketball

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri - freelancer, FR157181 AP

In the few times Arizona scored under 60 points under head coach Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats lost. 

The 11th-ranked Wildcats scored under 60 on Saturday at McKale Center — and won, knocking off No. 5 UCLA 58-52. Arizona has now beaten the Bruins three straight times for the first time since 2009-10. 

Here's what Lloyd had to say following the game: 

Winning in multiple ways

Coming out on top of a low-scoring affair

Goaltending no-call in second half

Keeping the bench tight

Pac-12 regular season title picture

Oumar Ballo's performance

Wildcats' defense on UCLA's guards

Defensive message before UCLA game

Day-to-day vs. big picture

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

'It's big for us': Arizona guards Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa look back on Wildcats' win over UCLA

