Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 11 Arizona's win over No. 5 UCLA

In the few times Arizona scored under 60 points under head coach Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats lost.
The 11th-ranked Wildcats scored under 60 on Saturday at McKale Center — and won, knocking off No. 5 UCLA 58-52. Arizona has now beaten the Bruins three straight times for the first time since 2009-10.
Here's what Lloyd had to say following the game:
Winning in multiple ways
“You’ve gotta be able to win multiple ways.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 58-52 win over UCLALloyd also expressed appreciation for Courtney Ramey and Cedric Henderson. “I’m really thankful for those guys.” pic.twitter.com/pvCvYUIJRp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 21, 2023
Coming out on top of a low-scoring affair
Tommy Lloyd “wondered if they ended the game at halftime, because it was in the 50s.”“To be able to win a game in the 50s against a team like UCLA, it says a lot about our guys.” pic.twitter.com/1hJIU87vqP— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 21, 2023
Goaltending no-call in second half
Tommy Lloyd on the questionable no-goaltending call at the end of Arizona-UCLA: pic.twitter.com/yyAArX3H6X— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 21, 2023
Keeping the bench tight
Tommy Lloyd on not playing Adama Bal and Henri Veesaar against UCLA: “We need an eighth and ninth guy to step up, but they have to earn it.” pic.twitter.com/q2kchrWigs— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 21, 2023
Pac-12 regular season title picture
“We haven’t earned the right to talk about a Pac-12 championship. You gotta earn that right.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/GMulvkxXk7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 21, 2023
Oumar Ballo's performance
Tommy Lloyd on Oumar Ballo’s performance against UCLA: pic.twitter.com/i5mWnnFbV0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 21, 2023
Wildcats' defense on UCLA's guards
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona holding Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez to 10-for-35 shooting: pic.twitter.com/jzG40W8VqV— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 21, 2023
Defensive message before UCLA game
Tommy Lloyd on his message to Arizona ahead of the UCLA game: pic.twitter.com/x1f4KVPS6z— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 21, 2023
Day-to-day vs. big picture
Tommy Lloyd on balancing day-to-day vs. big picture for Arizona: pic.twitter.com/0ThjYqNlu0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 21, 2023
