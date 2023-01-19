 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 11 Arizona's win over USC

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to one of the game officials after a technical foul on his team in the second half against USC at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 19, 2023.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tommy Lloyd tinkered with Arizona's starting lineup for the first time since the start of the season, and it led to the 11th-ranked Wildcats slamming USC 81-66 on Thursday at McKale Center. 

UA forward Cedric Henderson Jr. started in place of Pelle Larsson, who started every game this season up until Thursday. Henderson started for the suspended Courtney Ramey during the first three games of the season, before Ramey returned for the Maui Invitational. 

Larsson, the defending Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, tallied 15 points in his first game as a reserve since the NCAA Tournament, while Henderson recorded 11 points and seven rebounds. 

Leading up to Arizona's showdown with No. 5 UCLA, here's what Lloyd said about the Wildcats' latest triumph:

Making a change in the starting lineup

People are also reading…

Rebounding

Finding toughness

Sticking with the same lineup on Saturday

Kerr Kriisa's struggles

Early flagrant foul call on Kylan Boswell

Battle vs. UCLA

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Oumar Ballo, Courtney Ramey discuss the Wildcats' win over USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News