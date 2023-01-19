Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 11 Arizona's win over USC

Tommy Lloyd tinkered with Arizona's starting lineup for the first time since the start of the season, and it led to the 11th-ranked Wildcats slamming USC 81-66 on Thursday at McKale Center.

UA forward Cedric Henderson Jr. started in place of Pelle Larsson, who started every game this season up until Thursday. Henderson started for the suspended Courtney Ramey during the first three games of the season, before Ramey returned for the Maui Invitational.

Larsson, the defending Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, tallied 15 points in his first game as a reserve since the NCAA Tournament, while Henderson recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

Leading up to Arizona's showdown with No. 5 UCLA, here's what Lloyd said about the Wildcats' latest triumph:

Making a change in the starting lineup

Tommy Lloyd on Pelle Larsson moving to the bench, with Cedric Henderson Jr. now in the starting lineup:“It was the right thing for our team. … It wasn’t a reprimand or a demotion, I just felt like our bench needing something that was a little more consistent.” pic.twitter.com/RaGpFndmv3 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 20, 2023

Rebounding

Tommy Lloyd says Arizona “still has potential” when it comes to rebounding. pic.twitter.com/XB9nDxn79q — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 20, 2023

Finding toughness

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s toughness in Pac-12 play this season: pic.twitter.com/kHKVglPHFW — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 20, 2023

Sticking with the same lineup on Saturday

Tommy Lloyd says he’s sticking with Arizona’s same starting lineup against UCLA, with Pelle Larsson coming off the bench.“It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction. I thought it was the best thing for the team at the time, and it looks like it worked out, so I’ll probably do it again.” pic.twitter.com/fqXciD8X9Y — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 20, 2023

Kerr Kriisa's struggles

Tommy Lloyd attributes Kerr Kriisa’s recent struggles to fatigue, and says he needs to be more of a “floor general.” pic.twitter.com/Q8WUTuXOJ6 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 20, 2023

Early flagrant foul call on Kylan Boswell

I asked Tommy Lloyd about Kylan Boswell’s questionable flagrant foul call in the first half against USC. The explanation Lloyd received: “He tagged a roller a little aggressively. It’s probably the right call.” pic.twitter.com/MLJEWCYHiB — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 20, 2023

Battle vs. UCLA