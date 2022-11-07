Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 17 Arizona's season-opening win over Nicholls

After losing three players — and significant offensive firepower — to the NBA draft, the 17th-ranked Arizona Wildcats set a program record in their 117-75 win over Nicholls to tip off the season on Monday.

Arizona shot 72% from the field, a record that hasn't been accomplished since 1984.

The Wildcats were led by returning All-Pac-12 forward Azuolas Tubelis who finished with 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and six assists. Former Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year Pelle Larsson recorded his first-career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the triumph.

Here's what UA head coach Tommy Lloyd, now in his second season at the helm, had to say following the victory:

Lloyd on Arizona's 24 turnovers

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 24 turnovers against Nicholls in the season opener: “When you play a team like that, you can’t be casual.” pic.twitter.com/TG5vRfS953 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2022

Freshman PG Kylan Boswell 'thrusted' into early minutes

Tommy Lloyd says Arizona freshman point guard Kylan Boswell (foot) “has been full steam ahead the last two weeks.”Boswell had 8 points, 5 assists and 4 turnovers in his UA debut tonight. “I thought he looked good out there.” pic.twitter.com/Duaoi8NWeJ — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 8, 2022

Tubelis' improvements

“He’s so great in the open court, running.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis who had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against Nicholls pic.twitter.com/jcJvz3QAc2 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2022

'I love assists'

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 30 assists and 38 field goals: pic.twitter.com/HU52QrvT2G — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2022

Moving forward