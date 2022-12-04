 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 4 Arizona's win over Cal

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the Wildcats during a time out in the second half against Cal at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 4, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

No. 4 Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season on Sunday, with an 81-68 win over the Cal Golden Bears at McKale Center. 

The Wildcats shot 49% from the field, albeit went 4-for-20 (20%) from 3-point range. 

Arizona was led by forward Azuolas Tubelis who scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. UA center Oumar Ballo added 17 points and seven rebounds. 

Here's what Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said after the win:

Bouncing back from loss to Utah

Pelle Larsson's struggles 

Lacking bench points

Formula to winning

Loss isn't justified

Playing Indiana in Las Vegas

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

