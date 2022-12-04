Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 4 Arizona's win over Cal

No. 4 Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season on Sunday, with an 81-68 win over the Cal Golden Bears at McKale Center.
The Wildcats shot 49% from the field, albeit went 4-for-20 (20%) from 3-point range.
Arizona was led by forward Azuolas Tubelis who scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. UA center Oumar Ballo added 17 points and seven rebounds.
Here's what Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said after the win:
Bouncing back from loss to Utah
“We just didn’t step up to the plate. Getting back out there today was good.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona bouncing back from its loss to Utah and beating Cal on Sunday pic.twitter.com/1R1Ui0HoQY— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 5, 2022
People are also reading…
Pelle Larsson's struggles
“If Pelle is my problem, then I probably don’t have many problems. And he’s not a problem. He’s going to figure it out.” — Tommy Lloyd on Pelle Larsson’s struggles to start the season pic.twitter.com/egX4lbK112— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 5, 2022
Lacking bench points
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s bench production lately:“I wish it was more. I have to do a good job of developing those guys. … I gotta develop those guys, gotta get them better.”Added Lloyd: “I’m gonna push them, but also be patient with them.” pic.twitter.com/NzpNC9IPY5— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 5, 2022
Formula to winning
Tommy Lloyd has a two-step formula for winning… 1A and 1B: “Effort and toughness.” 2A and 2B: “Execution and intelligence.” pic.twitter.com/pKGPrgSWmH— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 5, 2022
Loss isn't justified
Does Utah’s road win over Washington State make Tommy Lloyd feel a little better about Arizona’s loss to the Utes?“Nope.” pic.twitter.com/d9Qqo5ZR6p— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 5, 2022
Playing Indiana in Las Vegas
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona facing Indiana in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/NNCKNDvMsP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 5, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports