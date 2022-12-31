Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Arizona State in Tempe

TEMPE — For now, Tommy Lloyd remains unscathed against rival Arizona State, after the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats held off the Sun Devils 69-60 on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.

The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied 21 points and nine rebounds in the win. The triumph puts Arizona at 13-1 this season — 2-1 in Pac-12 play.

In the hallways of ASU's basketball arena, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the Wildcats' victory.

Breaking down the win, Arizona's adversity in second half

“I’m proud of our guys for how they responded.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 69-60 win over Arizona State pic.twitter.com/RR0949arD6 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 31, 2022

Tubelis shining

Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis’ 21-point, nine-rebound performance against ASU: pic.twitter.com/RrRLAccg2Z — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 31, 2022

Crowd atmosphere

“I heard some ‘U of A’ chants, which is always good to hear on the road.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/oj7fWgZft0 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 31, 2022

Eschewing timeout calls

“I trust my team. … A lot of people have answers to tests they’ve never passed. I’m pretty comfortable with what I’m doing.” — Tommy Lloyd on his decision to eschew calling timeouts when opponents go on runs pic.twitter.com/UUqAtALKLh — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 31, 2022

Fun exchange between Lloyd and Kerr Kriisa