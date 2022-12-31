 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Arizona State in Tempe

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and associate head coach Jack Murphy plot a plan to slow down Arizona State in the second half of their Pac 12 game at Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz., December 31, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

TEMPE — For now, Tommy Lloyd remains unscathed against rival Arizona State, after the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats held off the Sun Devils 69-60 on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. 

The Wildcats were led by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who tallied 21 points and nine rebounds in the win. The triumph puts Arizona at 13-1 this season — 2-1 in Pac-12 play. 

In the hallways of ASU's basketball arena, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the Wildcats' victory. 

Breaking down the win, Arizona's adversity in second half

Tubelis shining

Crowd atmosphere

Eschewing timeout calls

Fun exchange between Lloyd and Kerr Kriisa

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

