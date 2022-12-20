Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Montana State

It's unusual for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to show visible frustration in postgame press conferences, but Tuesday was an exception.

After No. 5 Arizona's 85-64 win over defending Big Sky champion Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, the game after the Wildcats' statement win over Tennessee, Lloyd was critical of his players for technical fouls, trying to manipulate officials into calling fouls, and playing "disconnected."

Here are the most pertinent items Lloyd discussed after the game on Tuesday, including the IARP's ruling of the UA's infractions case:

Looking back on win

Tommy Lloyd after No. 5 Arizona’s 85-64 win over Montana State: pic.twitter.com/1Db419q190 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 21, 2022

The standard is the standard

“There are standards. We have to meet those standards no matter who we’re playing.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/9VujXE9kyR — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 21, 2022

Bench gave UA a 'disadvantage' vs. Bobcats

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s bench, freshman Kylan Boswell: pic.twitter.com/hPEXEvoD9U — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 21, 2022

Technical fouls

“It’s not great team basketball.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s technicals fouls against Montana State pic.twitter.com/pYQ8FQIdWm — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 21, 2022

Will Lloyd ever get T'd up?

Is Tommy Lloyd due for a technical foul soon? “I can’t score a basket, so why should I be costing our team points?” pic.twitter.com/59FE7NeplO — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 21, 2022

Selling fouls instead of scoring

Tommy Lloyd was critical of Pelle Larsson and Cedric Henderson Jr. for trying to sell foul calls on shots. “We don’t need a highlight, we need a basket. It’s too often there’s a little extra. … We gotta make some adjustments in how we play, individually and as a team.” pic.twitter.com/N7KgbSZhPv — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 21, 2022

IARP ruling, plan for Wildcats moving forward

Tommy Lloyd on the IARP’s ruling for Arizona’s infractions case: “The program suffered a lot. … Now we’re through it. … Thankfully everyone can move on — all parties.” pic.twitter.com/HlFZpOOg6d — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 21, 2022