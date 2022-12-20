Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Montana State

It's unusual for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to show visible frustration in postgame press conferences, but Tuesday was an exception.
After No. 5 Arizona's 85-64 win over defending Big Sky champion Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, the game after the Wildcats' statement win over Tennessee, Lloyd was critical of his players for technical fouls, trying to manipulate officials into calling fouls, and playing "disconnected."
Here are the most pertinent items Lloyd discussed after the game on Tuesday, including the IARP's ruling of the UA's infractions case:
Looking back on win
The standard is the standard Bench gave UA a 'disadvantage' vs. Bobcats Technical fouls Will Lloyd ever get T'd up? Selling fouls instead of scoring IARP ruling, plan for Wildcats moving forward
Univeristy of Arizona vs Montana State
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) and guard Kerr Kriisa (25) get tangled up with Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle (21) in the fight for rebound in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 20, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Univeristy of Arizona vs Montana State
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) gets a rebound against Montana State in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 20, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona's Oumar Ballo snatches the ball during the opening minutes of Tuesday night's game against Montana State in McKale Center.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
