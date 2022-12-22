Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Morgan State

No. 5 Arizona officially ended the nonconference portion of its schedule, after the Wildcats cruised past Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday at McKale Center.

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd is now 45-5 in his first 50 games at Arizona, which is tied for the second-best start through 50 games in college basketball history.

Lloyd addressed Arizona's latest triumph, among other pertinent items, during his postgame press conference as the Wildcats prepare for Pac-12 play, with Arizona State scheduled for New Year's Eve in Tempe.

Progress report

Tommy Lloyd says Arizona receives an A for midterms aka the end of nonconference play. “Unfortunately, finals are where it’s at.” pic.twitter.com/chD32HxAI0 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 23, 2022

'Road Warriors'

Tommy Lloyd praises Morgan State for being “road warriors” this season. pic.twitter.com/lvcbuTJMMR — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 23, 2022

Making history

Tommy Lloyd on having the second-best record in college basketball history through 50 games as a head coach: pic.twitter.com/AZk7AHSmku — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 23, 2022

Taking a break/team's strengths

Tommy Lloyd says he’s looking forward to taking a few days off before Arizona hits Pac-12 play. Added Lloyd: “I don’t think we’ve come close to our ceiling yet.” pic.twitter.com/C7pjhDJIt2 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 23, 2022

Pelle Larsson adjusting to coaching

“He’s getting there. … He might be a slow starter but he’s a strong finisher.” — Tommy Lloyd on Pelle Larsson pic.twitter.com/KSefO2pOZs — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 23, 2022

Oumar Ballo's presence

“Defensively, he’s our anchor.” — Tommy Lloyd on Oumar Ballo pic.twitter.com/1GVS3z5Orf — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 23, 2022

Update on Adama Bal (ankle)

Tommy Lloyd on Adama Bal (ankle): pic.twitter.com/q4RWuUQtGG — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 23, 2022