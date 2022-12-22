 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Morgan State

122322-tuc-spt-uabkrail-p1

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to forward Azuolas Tubelis early in Thursday's second half.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

No. 5 Arizona officially ended the nonconference portion of its schedule, after the Wildcats cruised past Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday at McKale Center. 

UA head coach Tommy Lloyd is now 45-5 in his first 50 games at Arizona, which is tied for the second-best start through 50 games in college basketball history. 

Lloyd addressed Arizona's latest triumph, among other pertinent items, during his postgame press conference as the Wildcats prepare for Pac-12 play, with Arizona State scheduled for New Year's Eve in Tempe. 

Progress report

'Road Warriors'

Making history

Taking a break/team's strengths

Pelle Larsson adjusting to coaching

Oumar Ballo's presence

Update on Adama Bal (ankle)

