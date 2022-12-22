Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Morgan State

No. 5 Arizona officially ended the nonconference portion of its schedule, after the Wildcats cruised past Morgan State 93-68 on Thursday at McKale Center.
UA head coach Tommy Lloyd is now 45-5 in his first 50 games at Arizona, which is tied for the second-best start through 50 games in college basketball history.
Lloyd addressed Arizona's latest triumph, among other pertinent items, during his postgame press conference as the Wildcats prepare for Pac-12 play, with Arizona State scheduled for New Year's Eve in Tempe.
Progress report
'Road Warriors' Making history Taking a break/team's strengths Pelle Larsson adjusting to coaching Oumar Ballo's presence Update on Adama Bal (ankle)
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) and Morgan State forward Lewis Djonkam (5) hit the floor in pursuit of a loose ball near the top of the key in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) gets beset from all sides making a run to the basket against Morgan State in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Adama Bal (2) finishes off a Wildcat fast breaks with a dunk against Morgan State in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) draws a bead on the bucket as he finishes a Wildcat break against Morgan State in the second half in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) whips a baseline pass around Morgan State forward Lewis Djonkam (5) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Adama Bal (2) gets in a fight for a loose ball with Morgan State guard Kamron Hobbs (0), left, and guard Malik Miller (11) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25), left, and forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) apply the double team to Morgan State guard Malik Miller (11) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) tries to track down the ball against Morgan State guard Malik Miller (11) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) throws down a dunk in the second half against Morgan State at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to forward Azuolas Tubelis early in Thursday's second half.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) muscles a shot past Morgan State guard Kamron Hobbs (0) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Filip Borovicanin (1) crashes the lane for a score against Morgan State in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) finds the seam between Morgan State forward Khalil Turner (1), left, and forward Ty Horner (31) to get a score during the second half in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Henri Veesaar (13) pulls down a rebound over Morgan State guard Malik Miller (11) in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Morgan State forward Ty Horner (31) and Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) fight for a pass on a Wildcat fast break in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) strips Morgan State guard Kamron Hobbs (0) of the ball near mid-court in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) can't quite get off the shot as Morgan State forward Toto Fagbenle (14) comes from behind for a block in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) bounces off the defense of Morgan State forward Khalil Turner (1) trying to find room along the sideline in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) splits the lane for a lay-in against Morgan State in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) scrapes away a shot by Morgan State forward Lewis Djonkam (5) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Filip Borovicanin (1) maneuvers for a reverse lay-up against Morgan State in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Dylan Anderson (44) takes an elbow on a lay-in from Morgan State forward Collin Nnamene (21) in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) gets hit from behind on a short range jumper against Morgan State in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Morgan State forward Khalil Turner (1) picks up a cylinder interference call blocking a shot from Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The pre-game pyrotechnics boil up in front of one of the game clocks just before tip-off of Arizona against Morgan State at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 22, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com . On Twitter: @JustinESports
