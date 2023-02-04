The No. 5-ranked Arizona Wildcats were tied with Oregon State for the first 93 seconds of the game, then never looked back in their 84-52 thumping of the Beavers.
After scoring 40 points on Thursday, Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points against Oregon State. With family and friends visiting from Lithuania, Tubelis concluded the weekend with 59 points and 17 rebounds.
The Wildcats have now won six straight games with three straight sweeps.
Here's what Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said following Arizona's win:
Initial thoughts
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 84-52 win over Oregon State: pic.twitter.com/8IFMEuKLAz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2023
Finding more firepower on the bench
Tommy Lloyd says he’s open to adding more players to Arizona’s current 7-man rotation: “It’s the time of season where you wanna start growing your team. … We wanna climb and we wanna get better.” pic.twitter.com/k59nq1BZnY— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2023
Clearing the bench
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona playing all of its scholarship bench players tonight despite the Wildcats shortening the bench recently: “For them to play well, it shows me they’re handling it OK and they’re hungry, and that’s what I want.” pic.twitter.com/cS8iSLn9c4— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2023
Success since the lineup stir-up
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona winning six straight since changing up the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/9eeMzlBtXz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2023
Getting better on D
Tommy Lloyd: “We’ve got the ability to be a really good defensive team.” pic.twitter.com/V7jk7V1vWP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 5, 2023
Tubelis deserving more respect nationally
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis is “having an All-American type of season.” “He’s probably not getting the due he deserves.”So, why isn’t Tubelis getting more pub for national player of the year?“There’s narratives created early in the year.” pic.twitter.com/wbfthFVYcT— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 5, 2023
Ignoring AP rankings
Tommy Lloyd eschews Arizona’s position in rankings. “Don’t matter to me. One bit.” pic.twitter.com/D3jzJGPWrD— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 5, 2023
