Forty points.

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis notched a career-high 40 points in the fifth-ranked Wildcats' 91-76 win over the Oregon Ducks on Thursday at McKale Center.

Tubelis was two points shy of setting a McKale Center scoring record by a Wildcat, which is currently held by Al Fleming, who scored 41 points in 1976. Coincidentally, Fleming was inducted into the Ring of Honor on Thursday.

Tubelis became the first Arizona player to score at least 40 points in a game since Damon Stoudamire in 1995; Tubelis is the first to score at least 40 at McKale Center since Khalid Reeves in 1993.

Here are the most pertinent things UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said following Arizona's win — and Tubelis' historic performance — on Thursday:

Azuolas Tubelis' 40-point game

Tommy Lloyd compared Azuolas Tubelis’ 40-point game against Oregon to a pitcher having a great performance. ⚾️ “The way the ball was coming off his hand tonight was something special.” pic.twitter.com/IotOuUxmZG — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 3, 2023

Tommy Lloyd was unaware of Azuolas Tubelis’ 40 points nearing a McKale Center record by a Wildcat. “It’s like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter. We’re playing the game and trying to win a basketball game. I don’t need to know about records.” pic.twitter.com/YNOabsvX0t — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 3, 2023

“He just had one of those nights.” — Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis’ 40-point game against Oregon pic.twitter.com/cEkX2XfvfE — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 3, 2023

Avenging loss to Oregon in Eugene

Tommy Lloyd on the difference between tonight and the loss to Oregon earlier: pic.twitter.com/ggxK9otcyI — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 3, 2023

Kerr Kriisa finding his flow again

“Kerr is a really good basketball player. Anybody that wouldn’t want him on their team is crazy.” — Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa pic.twitter.com/TTDm00ytrB — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 3, 2023

Comparing Tubelis to Domantas Sabonis