Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Washington

No. 5 Arizona escaped Thursday night win a 70-67 win over the Washington Huskies at McKale Center.
After trailing by 14, the Wildcats went on a 17-4 run to end the first half to cut Washington's lead to 42-41 at halftime.
UA forward Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while frontcourt counterpart Oumar Ballo had 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman point guard Kylan Boswell contributed nine points on 3-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, six rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes off the bench.
Here's what Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said about Arizona's come-from-behind win against the Huskies:
Overcoming Washington's
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s win over Washington: “I knew all along that this team has grit and that we were gonna get tested.” pic.twitter.com/xx1MxBXmgj— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 6, 2023
Tubelis stepping up as a defender
Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis’ defense, Washington’s 2-3 zone: pic.twitter.com/lHnVTgouWp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 6, 2023
Improving defensively
“We’re winning games playing defense and that’s what you have to do.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/VkLgnsX9fH— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 6, 2023
Boswell hitting next gear
Tommy Lloyd on Kylan Boswell’s progress as a freshman, taking a big shot late against Washington, and Courtney Ramey celebrating Boswell’s success: pic.twitter.com/jLRPCXjtIR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 6, 2023
Oumar Ballo battled illness this week
Tommy Lloyd says Oumar Ballo missed three days of practice this week due to an illness.“For him to come out and give it up to his teammates, it says something about his character and him as a man. I’m really proud he’s on our side.“Without him today, we don’t get this done.” pic.twitter.com/bhxejNuWAD— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 6, 2023
