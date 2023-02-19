The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats outlasted Colorado 78-68 on Saturday at McKale Center, and moved to 24-4 on the season.
Four Wildcats finished in double figures, including center Oumar Ballo, who recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Cedric Henderson Jr., who had 15 points against the Buffaloes.
Here are the most pertinent things Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd discussed after the game:
Points in the paint, turnovers
Tommy Lloyd on points in the paint, overcoming early turnovers against Colorado: pic.twitter.com/jeObqo4VlX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2023
'Casualness'
“The early (turnovers) looked crazy to me.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/5VRWxXGEZa— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2023
Henderson's impact
“He impacts the game in so many ways.” — Tommy Lloyd on Cedric Henderson, who had 15 points against Colorado pic.twitter.com/Mpijl7Zove— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2023
Sometimes showboating is costly
Tommy Lloyd on Kylan Boswell’s technical foul against Colorado: “We know where the refs’ sensitive spots are. You can’t show up another player. You can’t dunk and do a chin-up, and we just have to be smarter.” pic.twitter.com/v5iAUGmLkJ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2023
Former players back in McKale
Tommy Lloyd on former Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry, Christian Koloko, Justin Kier and Zeke Nnaji returning to Arizona this week:“Those are great guys. It feels like they should still be playing for us.” pic.twitter.com/oHs3a7VFWe— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2023
Azuolas Tubelis' mild stretch
“He’s gotta be smarter and he’s gotta play better.” — Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis not playing as many minutes lately pic.twitter.com/07LkC6iVUG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 19, 2023
Pelle Larsson finding the free-throw line
Tommy on Pelle Larsson’s 11 points against Colorado despite only taking two shot attempts: pic.twitter.com/4MvStVVjC5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2023
Time off before ASU game
Here’s how Tommy Lloyd is spending his time off: attending the NBA All-Star Game and (maybe) playing pickle ball. pic.twitter.com/jD674HScTk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 19, 2023
