This time, it was the Arizona Wildcats dismantling the Utah Utes.

No. 8 Arizona routed Utah 88-62 on Thursday, and out-scored the Utes 38-10 in paint points.

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, who had four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field in the Wildcats' blowout loss to Utah in December, scored a team-high 17 points to go along with six assists and one turnover.

UA star forward Azuolas Tubelis got into foul trouble and picked up a technical foul in the first half after kicking the basketball into the McKale Center crowd. Despite logging the least amount of minutes among Arizona's starters, Tubelis had a near double-double of 11 points and nine rebounds.

Here's what Arizona (23-4) head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the Wildcats' payback win over the Utes on Thursday:

Differences in two games vs. Utah

“We went up there and got our ass kicked.” — Tommy Lloyd looking back on Arizona’s loss to Utah in Salt Lake City two months ago pic.twitter.com/RqPsuJRP5i — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 17, 2023

Tubelis' technical foul for kicking ball into stands

Tommy Lloyd on Azuolas Tubelis getting a technical foul for kicking the ball into the stands:“You can’t do what Zu did. … This isn’t open gym. This is a game with rules, customs and standards.” pic.twitter.com/6uByTBfVWA — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 17, 2023

'Lucky' Krystkowiak scores basket

Tommy Lloyd on walk-on and former Ute “Lucky” Krystkowiak scoring a basket late against Utah:“He grew up on that campus, so I’m sure playing against Utah had some special meaning for him. … For him to get a basket against his former team was really cool.” pic.twitter.com/vOhabR1sjx — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 17, 2023

Kylan Boswell continuing to grow

“There’s still growth to be had.” — Tommy Lloyd on freshman point guard Kylan Boswell pic.twitter.com/OwUcJiHLwB — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 17, 2023

Veteran backcourt

Tommy Lloyd says Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa played like veterans against Utah. Ramey and Kriisa combined for 30 points (10-17 FG). pic.twitter.com/djS6wCLCoc — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 17, 2023

Facing Colorado on Saturday