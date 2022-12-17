Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 9 Arizona's win over No. 6 Tennessee

It wasn't easy, but the ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats clawed and fought their way to a 75-70 win over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday at McKale Center.
It's Arizona's first win over a Top-10 nonconference opponent at McKale Center since the Wildcats' win over Gonzaga in 2014.
Despite the Wildcats not having any bench points, Arizona had four players in double-figure scoring, including near double-doubles from Azuolas Tubelis (19 points, nine rebounds) and Oumar Ballo (18 points, eight rebounds), albeit the Volunteers out-scored the Wildcats 34-30 in paint points.
Saturday marked the fourth win over a Top-25 opponent this season for the Wildcats. It's also the fourth time the Wildcats have taken down a Top-10 team under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Here are the most pertinent things Lloyd said following the Wildcats' statement victory.
Photos: University of Arizona claws to a 75-70 win over Tennessee, top ten match-up, men's basketball
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) gets fouled as he scores, earning an and-one against Tennessee in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) knocks away a desperation shot from Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) in the dying minutes of the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) goes to the bucket past Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) slides his way under Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) fights for control of a rebound with Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) draws a charge from Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) and Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) vie for a rebound in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts after talking with Tennessee head coach Richard Barnes during the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0), left, and forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) put the double team on Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) defending his drive into the lane in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) just beats the shot clock, dropping a lay past Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) grabs the offensive rebound despite being undercut by Tennessee forward Julian Phillips (2) in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) flexes after drawing an and-one against Tennessee in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) drags down a rebound in the middle of Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10), center Oumar Ballo (11) and guard Kerr Kriisa (25) in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) comes up to teammate guard Pelle Larsson (3) after he earned a free throw against Tennessee in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) lets go with a big yell as time runs out on Tennessee in the second half of the Wildcats' 75-70 win at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) and forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate as the clock runs out on a 75-70 win over Tennessee at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) strips Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) of the ball near mid-court in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) pokes the ball from Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with one of the game officials after his bench was assessed a technical in the second half against Tennessee at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) draws a charge from Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) out jumps Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) for an inlet pass in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) outmuscles Arizona forward Henri Veesaar (13) for a rebound in their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) helps haul up forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) after he got flattened and sent skidding to the sidelines against Tennessee in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) out early dialing in his shooting eye as the Wildcats get ready to take on Tennessee in a top ten match-up at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
