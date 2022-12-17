 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 9 Arizona's win over No. 6 Tennessee

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts after talking with Tennessee head coach Richard Barnes during the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

It wasn't easy, but the ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats clawed and fought their way to a 75-70 win over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday at McKale Center. 

It's Arizona's first win over a Top-10 nonconference opponent at McKale Center since the Wildcats' win over Gonzaga in 2014. 

Despite the Wildcats not having any bench points, Arizona had four players in double-figure scoring, including near double-doubles from Azuolas Tubelis (19 points, nine rebounds) and Oumar Ballo (18 points, eight rebounds), albeit the Volunteers out-scored the Wildcats 34-30 in paint points. 

Saturday marked the fourth win over a Top-25 opponent this season for the Wildcats. It's also the fourth time the Wildcats have taken down a Top-10 team under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Here are the most pertinent things Lloyd said following the Wildcats' statement victory. 

Overall thoughts on win

Perks of matchups like Tennessee

Zero bench points

Tubelis settling in against Vols

Kerr Kriisa's (illness) recovery this week

Home cooking

Not celebrating too much

