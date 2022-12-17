Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 9 Arizona's win over No. 6 Tennessee

It wasn't easy, but the ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats clawed and fought their way to a 75-70 win over No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday at McKale Center.

It's Arizona's first win over a Top-10 nonconference opponent at McKale Center since the Wildcats' win over Gonzaga in 2014.

Despite the Wildcats not having any bench points, Arizona had four players in double-figure scoring, including near double-doubles from Azuolas Tubelis (19 points, nine rebounds) and Oumar Ballo (18 points, eight rebounds), albeit the Volunteers out-scored the Wildcats 34-30 in paint points.

Saturday marked the fourth win over a Top-25 opponent this season for the Wildcats. It's also the fourth time the Wildcats have taken down a Top-10 team under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Here are the most pertinent things Lloyd said following the Wildcats' statement victory.

Overall thoughts on win

“For us to get a W over a gritty team like Tennessee, it was a great night.” — Tommy Lloyd on the Wildcats’ 75-70 win over Tennessee pic.twitter.com/tF1y4Vuiuk — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 18, 2022

Perks of matchups like Tennessee

“They’re great for our program.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona scheduling notable nonconference opponents for home-and-home series pic.twitter.com/it6kZLD0kE — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 18, 2022

Zero bench points

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s zero bench points: “Just one of those days.” pic.twitter.com/uvYJKYfYaw — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 18, 2022

Tubelis settling in against Vols

Azuolas Tubelis said he was lost in Arizona’s loss at Tennessee last year. Tommy Lloyd’s message to Tubelis going into tonight? “‘You don’t have to hit any home runs out here,’ and he probably doesn’t even know what that means.” pic.twitter.com/i0Wx6JKz7e — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 18, 2022

Kerr Kriisa's (illness) recovery this week

Tommy Lloyd on how Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa handled his illness this week: pic.twitter.com/3e2gAwen0V — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 18, 2022

Home cooking

Tommy Lloyd on advantages of playing opponents like No. 6 Tennessee at McKale Center: pic.twitter.com/Z8l76tfmrs — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 18, 2022

Not celebrating too much

“You know what the biggest game is? The next one.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/miZkTNGCOS — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 18, 2022