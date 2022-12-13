 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 9 Arizona's win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) and head coach Tommy Lloyd have a chat during a Wildcat free-throw in the second half of their NCAA basketball game against Texas A&M-CC at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

For the most part, ninth-ranked Arizona's 99-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday at McKale Center was worry-free, except for when guard Kerr Kriisa left the game in the first half with an illness. 

Despite Kriisa's absence, the Wildcats shot 56% from 3-point range and had a season-high 51 bench points. Freshman point guard Kylan Boswell had eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes. 

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis posted 20 points and 13 rebounds (the most rebounds since his freshman season against Washington), while freshman Henri Veesaar had a career-high 16 points off the bench for the Cats.

Here are the most pertinent clips from UA head coach Tommy Lloyd's postgame press conference on Tuesday: 

Getting production from bench

Kriisa's illness

Veesaar's improvements

Courtney Ramey's veteran leadership with younger players

Facing No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in Tucson

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

