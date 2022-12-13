Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 9 Arizona's win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

For the most part, ninth-ranked Arizona's 99-61 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday at McKale Center was worry-free, except for when guard Kerr Kriisa left the game in the first half with an illness.

Despite Kriisa's absence, the Wildcats shot 56% from 3-point range and had a season-high 51 bench points. Freshman point guard Kylan Boswell had eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis posted 20 points and 13 rebounds (the most rebounds since his freshman season against Washington), while freshman Henri Veesaar had a career-high 16 points off the bench for the Cats.

Here are the most pertinent clips from UA head coach Tommy Lloyd's postgame press conference on Tuesday:

Getting production from bench

Tommy Lloyd on challenging Arizona’s bench lately: pic.twitter.com/PbOFNAP5wc — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2022

Kriisa's illness

Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa leaving the game with an illness: “I don’t think it’s anything significant. … He has a little bit of a bug and just didn’t feel it today.” pic.twitter.com/Hu4an5c1lC — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 14, 2022

More Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa leaving Arizona’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with an illness: pic.twitter.com/EA8BuyNLAx — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 14, 2022

Veesaar's improvements

“I think he’s making progress.” — Tommy Lloyd on freshman forward Henri Veesaar settling inVeesaar had a career-high 16 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/7AM2oPzrrg — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2022

Courtney Ramey's veteran leadership with younger players

Tommy Lloyd on Courtney Ramey’s leadership: pic.twitter.com/U17TlTEih4 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 14, 2022

Facing No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in Tucson