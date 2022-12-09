Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said ahead of Arizona-Indiana in Las Vegas

The 10th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are taking on No. 14 Indiana, the first matchup between the two programs, in Las Vegas on Saturday.

While the Wildcats have recently called home in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, the showdown between the Wildcats and Hoosiers will happen at MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the UA went 7-3 in the Pac-12 Tournament — and winning the conference title in 2015.

Leading up to Arizona-Indiana, UA head coach Tommy Lloyd held a news conference. Here are the most pertinent clips from his availability at McKale Center.

Overall perspective on Indiana

Tommy Lloyd on No. 10 Arizona facing No. 14 Indiana in Las Vegas on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/8rLuHX4cIg — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 8, 2022

Benefits of playing IU

“Part of developing is confidence. … So, you want to play in matchups like this.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s test in facing Indiana pic.twitter.com/6EdvHAPu0T — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 8, 2022

First time for everything

“That is surprising.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona facing Indiana for the first time in program history pic.twitter.com/2C3S70IlJW — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 8, 2022

'Hoosiers,' the movie

Hoosiers is Tommy Lloyd’s favorite basketball movie, but says Cinderella Man is the greatest sports movie of all time. “Other than that, everything is a far second.” pic.twitter.com/ZZsSaAlJVn — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 8, 2022

Getting more from young players

Tommy Lloyd on bench production and the next step for Adama Bal: pic.twitter.com/Cp2h9gArhk — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 8, 2022

Improving defensively

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona improving defensively this week: pic.twitter.com/brOdlSLuAe — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 8, 2022

Scouting report on Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis