Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said ahead of Arizona's matchup with Arizona State in Tempe

Arizona's holiday break has come to an end, as the fifth-ranked Wildcats gear up for the lion's share of their Pac-12 schedule, starting with Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday at noon.
The UA (10-1) enters the rivalry contest having won the last three games after falling to the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City earlier this month. ASU (7-4) fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after getting blasted by San Francisco.
Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke to media following Arizona's practice on Thursday at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium, here's what he had to say:
Improving after the break
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona “had a laundry list of things to clean up” after returning from the holiday break leading up to the bulk of Pac-12 play. pic.twitter.com/0qbhIwjIBN— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 29, 2022
ASU scouting report
Tommy Lloyd on the challenge Arizona faces playing ASU in Tempe: pic.twitter.com/Lg3qe5AV79— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 29, 2022
Learning from Utah trip
Tommy Lloyd on lessons learned from loss to Utah this season: “You can’t go out and play with no effort or no energy and expect things to go your way. … In that game, we were none of those things.” pic.twitter.com/7QlcrMGZwX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 29, 2022
Getting more from the bench
“I’m not losing sleep over their production. … I’m just trying to win the next ball game.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s bench pic.twitter.com/IzF0MmWVLS— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 29, 2022
Prepping for Pac-12 play
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona entering the bulk of its conference schedule and how the Pac-12 stacks up: “There’s gonna be a lot of hard games. … It looks like there’s gonna be some opportunities for Quad 1 wins.” pic.twitter.com/jPH0tRFpXW— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 29, 2022
Tommy Lloyd, history buff
Tommy Lloyd, big fan of the @HISTORY channel. pic.twitter.com/CNfeIqrI7y— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 29, 2022
Challenges on the road
Tommy Lloyd on how tough it is to win on the road:“You don’t want everything easy, and that’s important for your team to know.“You’re not going to get where you want to be as a program without being a good team on the road. That’s definitely a priority for us.” pic.twitter.com/KnQBeOM6tB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 29, 2022
