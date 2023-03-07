The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (25-6) turn their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament this week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Second-seeded Arizona will face the winner of Utah (7) and Stanford (10) on Thursday at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. in Las Vegas).
Here's what UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said before the Wildcats chartered to Las Vegas.
Pac-12 Awards
Tommy Lloyd on Pac-12 awards and Oumar Ballo named Most Improved Player: pic.twitter.com/7wte344Kue— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 7, 2023
Bench production in the postseason
Will Arizona extend its bench in the Pac-12 Tournament?Tommy Lloyd: “I think we have some guys ready to help if needed.” pic.twitter.com/tJ7tgQw022— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 7, 2023
First-round matchup in Pac-12 Tournament
Tommy Lloyd on facing either Utah or Stanford, two teams that beat Arizona earlier this season: pic.twitter.com/Yx565wzCAv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 7, 2023
Courtney Ramey scrubbing away UCLA performance
“He just had a bad night. He’s gotta bounce back.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona guard Courtney Ramey, who recorded a career-high six turnovers against UCLA pic.twitter.com/4qZiveof0m— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 7, 2023
Ignoring 'bracketology' and seeding hoopla
Tommy Lloyd isn’t concerned with Arizona’s seeding in the NCAA Tournament or location of first and second rounds. “If you’re worried about that stuff after a 31-game regular season, then you’re worried about the wrong things.” pic.twitter.com/vozeIF4EI9— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 7, 2023
Season award snubs?
Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey not making the All-Pac-12 teams: “I’m not a guy who gets caught up in individual awards. I wouldn’t trade those two guys for any of the other guys.” pic.twitter.com/fJAVRV35FL— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 7, 2023
Keeping up with the team (way) up north
Tommy Lloyd on his son, Liam Lloyd, and the NAU Lumberjacks playing in the Big Sky championship: pic.twitter.com/fVCj6rMUTg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 7, 2023
