Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said as No. 4 Arizona prepares to face Utah in Salt Lake City

Just like that, No. 4 Arizona is on the road again.

The Wildcats, after recently winning the program's third Maui Invitational, will travel to face the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday, the first Pac-12 game of the season for the UA.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd held a news conference on Tuesday leading up to the Wildcats' first conference road trip:

Scheduling practices between road trips

“It’s like calculus figuring out when you can practice.” — Tommy Lloyd pic.twitter.com/sZXW1qC3s2 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 29, 2022

Benefits of graduate transfer Courtney Ramey added to starting lineup

Tommy Lloyd on Courtney Ramey’s impact since joining the team: pic.twitter.com/q2aD2WKZzo — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 29, 2022

Valuing big men

Tommy Lloyd on his philosophy in developing big men: pic.twitter.com/esZG1zYYGa — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 29, 2022

Eschewing records, rankings

“Early success can be fleeting, and we really haven’t done anything yet.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona’s 6-0 start pic.twitter.com/5V4wvaodCF — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 29, 2022

Scouting report of Utes

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona facing Utah: pic.twitter.com/wpWWfGMD2M — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 29, 2022

Role of Luc Krystkowiak, son of former Utah head coach

“He’s a great guy to have around every day.” — Tommy Lloyd on Arizona walk-on and former Utah Ute Luc Krystkowiak pic.twitter.com/Hyj9okbXEW — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 29, 2022

Lessons learned from Maui test

What did Arizona learn from winning the Maui Invitational?Tommy Lloyd: “That remains to be seen. … Hopefully, we’ve learned a lot.” pic.twitter.com/yK1TVTXFJL — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 29, 2022

Oumar Ballo improving with time

Tommy Lloyd on Oumar Ballo’s ascendance from backup big to impactful starter:“Just because it doesn’t happen early, it doesn’t mean it’s not gonna happen late. … I’m not surprised at all with the impact he’s having, and hopefully he’ll settle in and make this the norm.” pic.twitter.com/uT5veZt663 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 29, 2022

Lloyd more of a fútbol coach instead of a football coach

Tommy Lloyd, huge soccer guy ⚽️ 🥅 pic.twitter.com/1d12iYo8jE — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 29, 2022

Team activities in Maui

Arizona went snorkeling as a team after winning the Maui Invitational. 🤿 pic.twitter.com/ugzQyqUprz — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 29, 2022

Thanksgiving in Maui