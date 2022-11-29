 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said as No. 4 Arizona prepares to face Utah in Salt Lake City

110222-tuc-spt-uabk-p9.jpg

Arizona's head coach Tommy Lloyd has a few words with Arizona's Oumar Ballo (11) in the second half against Western Oregon at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., November 1, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Just like that, No. 4 Arizona is on the road again. 

The Wildcats, after recently winning the program's third Maui Invitational, will travel to face the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday, the first Pac-12 game of the season for the UA. 

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd held a news conference on Tuesday leading up to the Wildcats' first conference road trip: 

Scheduling practices between road trips

Benefits of graduate transfer Courtney Ramey added to starting lineup

People are also reading…

Valuing big men

Eschewing records, rankings

Scouting report of Utes

Role of Luc Krystkowiak, son of former Utah head coach 

Lessons learned from Maui test

Oumar Ballo improving with time

Lloyd more of a fútbol coach instead of a football coach

Team activities in Maui

Thanksgiving in Maui

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona guard Courtney Ramey talks settling into starting rotation, Maui trip, and defensive responsibilities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News