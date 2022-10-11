Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said at Arizona's media day

Out with the old, in with the new.

In Year Two of the Tommy Lloyd era, the Arizona Wildcats strutted onto the court at McKale Center for the program's media day on Tuesday, and donned new uniforms. Then there was the plethora of new faces, including six newcomer scholarship players and three additional walk-ons to the batch it already had last season.

After losing Pac-12 Player of the Year Bennedict Mathurin, "glue-guy" Dalen Terry and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Christian Koloko to the NBA Draft, along with veteran point guard Justin Kier off the bench, the Wildcats were in need of an influx of players — and they got it.

Lloyd, who led Arizona to the Sweet 16 in his first season at the helm, held a news conference at McKale Center to begin UA media day on Tuesday. Here are the most important things he said:

Gearing up for Year Two

“I’m ready to coach full steam ahead.” — Tommy Lloyd on entering Year Two as Arizona’s head coach pic.twitter.com/Z3UpcNB0Yf — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 11, 2022

Kerr Kriisa vs. Luka Doncic

“I pay no attention to the attention he gets. That’s my quote for the day.” — Tommy Lloyd on the attention Kerr Kriisa got from his matchup with Luka Doncic this summer pic.twitter.com/CkvuLVcXp2 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 12, 2022

Expectations for Pelle Larsson

“I think he’s on pace for a really good year.” — Tommy Lloyd on Pelle Larsson pic.twitter.com/sVfP2EWOvx — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 12, 2022

Importance of being coachable

Tommy Lloyd says Arizona’s success this season will come down to core players/starters being coachable. pic.twitter.com/5dnMNyxCKF — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 12, 2022

Maui Invitational

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona playing in the Maui Invitational this season: pic.twitter.com/OHeCb0iRQD — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 12, 2022

Oumar Ballo's growth

Tommy Lloyd says center Oumar Ballo “is in for a big year” this season at Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Ttxmba8D1F — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 12, 2022

Adama Bal taking jump in second season

Tommy Lloyd says second-year wing Adama Bal will be a “mainstay” in Arizona’s rotation this season. pic.twitter.com/G1VTVkevG6 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 12, 2022

Plan for freshman PG Kylan 'Bam Bam' Boswell

Tommy Lloyd on the plan for reclassified point guard Kylan Boswell: pic.twitter.com/8Pcm88YWyQ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 12, 2022