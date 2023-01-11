 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said leading up to No. 9 Arizona's road swing in Oregon

110822-tuc-spt-uabk-p15.jpg

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) in the second half during the season opener game at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on November 7, 2022. Arizona won 117-75.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona looks to right its wrongs this week, as the ninth-ranked Wildcats face Oregon State in Corvallis on Thursday at 9 p.m. 

After falling to Washington State, which snapped Tommy Lloyd's 26-game winning streak at McKale Center, the Wildcats (14-2) enter their first two-game Pac-12 road swing of the season. 

Before Arizona boarded a plane to Corvallis, Lloyd held a news conference at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium following the UA's final practice in Tucson. Here are the most pertinent clips from his availability: 

'We gotta get better'

Breakdown of the Beavers

Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa improving FG%

Tough love

Update on center Oumar Ballo (illness)

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

