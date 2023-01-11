Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said leading up to No. 9 Arizona's road swing in Oregon

Arizona looks to right its wrongs this week, as the ninth-ranked Wildcats face Oregon State in Corvallis on Thursday at 9 p.m.
After falling to Washington State, which snapped Tommy Lloyd's 26-game winning streak at McKale Center, the Wildcats (14-2) enter their first two-game Pac-12 road swing of the season.
Before Arizona boarded a plane to Corvallis, Lloyd held a news conference at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium following the UA's final practice in Tucson. Here are the most pertinent clips from his availability:
'We gotta get better'
Tommy Lloyd on Arizona looking to bounce back from its loss to Washington State, as the Wildcats travel to Oregon State: pic.twitter.com/RkOuQ8aiRe— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 11, 2023
Breakdown of the Beavers
Tommy Lloyd’s scouting report on Oregon State: pic.twitter.com/1QzToxQ8gJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 11, 2023
Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa improving FG%
“They gotta grow up a little bit. … They gotta know what the standards and expectations are.” — Tommy Lloyd on guards Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa pic.twitter.com/mUdAHXQ30t— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 11, 2023
Tough love
Tommy Lloyd on his style of coaching: “‘I can’t be your mentor if I’m not your tormentor.’”Lloyd also didn’t rule out breaking a clipboard. 📋 pic.twitter.com/AdAnjo3q17— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 11, 2023
Update on center Oumar Ballo (illness)
“He’s practiced fine all week.” — Tommy Lloyd on Oumar Ballo (illness) pic.twitter.com/bnwBr4vn4O— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 11, 2023
