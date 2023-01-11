Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said leading up to No. 9 Arizona's road swing in Oregon

Arizona looks to right its wrongs this week, as the ninth-ranked Wildcats face Oregon State in Corvallis on Thursday at 9 p.m.

After falling to Washington State, which snapped Tommy Lloyd's 26-game winning streak at McKale Center, the Wildcats (14-2) enter their first two-game Pac-12 road swing of the season.

Before Arizona boarded a plane to Corvallis, Lloyd held a news conference at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium following the UA's final practice in Tucson. Here are the most pertinent clips from his availability:

'We gotta get better'

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona looking to bounce back from its loss to Washington State, as the Wildcats travel to Oregon State: pic.twitter.com/RkOuQ8aiRe — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 11, 2023

Breakdown of the Beavers

Tommy Lloyd’s scouting report on Oregon State: pic.twitter.com/1QzToxQ8gJ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 11, 2023

Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa improving FG%

“They gotta grow up a little bit. … They gotta know what the standards and expectations are.” — Tommy Lloyd on guards Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa pic.twitter.com/mUdAHXQ30t — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 11, 2023

Tough love

Tommy Lloyd on his style of coaching: “‘I can’t be your mentor if I’m not your tormentor.’”Lloyd also didn’t rule out breaking a clipboard. 📋 pic.twitter.com/AdAnjo3q17 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 11, 2023

Update on center Oumar Ballo (illness)