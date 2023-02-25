The No. 7-ranked Arizona Wildcats dropped their fifth game of the season on Saturday, but this loss was unlike any this season.

Arizona split the seasons series with rival Arizona State after Sun Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. heaved — and made — a 60-foot half-court shot at the buzzer to stun the Wildcats 89-88.

UA center Oumar Ballo had a chance to give the Wildcats an 89-86 lead with 2.9 seconds left in the game, but he missed the first free-throw and then made the second attempt to lead 88-86. Without a timeout to use to potentially draw up a long pass or half-court shot, ASU inbounded the ball to Cambridge. With his feet planted on the Lute Olson signature emblazoned on the McKale Center court, Cambridge's heroics delivered one of the most impressive wins by the Sun Devils in the rivalry's history.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd addressed the loss in his postgame press conference. Here are the most pertinent items he discussed:

'We're not hanging our heads at all'

“That was a heck of a game. … We’re not hanging our heads at all.” — Tommy Lloyd after No. 7 Arizona’s stunning loss to ASU pic.twitter.com/GD20xfGDa1 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 25, 2023

Philosophy on defense, missed FT

Should Oumar Ballo have missed the second free-throw on purpose? Tommy Lloyd explains… pic.twitter.com/ZbjONWRerN — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 25, 2023

Azuolas Tubelis struggled on defense

Tommy Lloyd didn’t mince words when assessing Azuolas Tubelis’ performance against ASU. “I thought defensively he was bad. He just didn’t play great defense tonight and that’s kinda disappointing. … He’s gotta play better.” pic.twitter.com/uhZykMp9xJ — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 25, 2023

Accepting the loss

“What are the chances a team makes a shot like that? Very slim. … It happens sometimes.” — Tommy Lloyd on ASU guard Desmond Cambridge’s half-court buzzer-beater to upset Arizona pic.twitter.com/iAQqRBVoTS — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 25, 2023

Change in the starting lineup for Senior Day

Asked Tommy Lloyd if starting senior walk-ons Jordan Mains and Matthew Lang disrupted Arizona’s flow against ASU. “Not really. … That’s stuff you do to create good karma in your program. … We gave up 2s and 3s no matter who was out there.” pic.twitter.com/5uXSgQMnk0 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) February 25, 2023

ASU's offense

Tommy Lloyd on ASU shooting 54% against the Wildcats: pic.twitter.com/ufOGRu6rzJ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 25, 2023

Cedric Henderson leaving his mark at McKale Center

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona forward Cedric Henderson’s 19-point performance on Senior Day: pic.twitter.com/izzqftpMq4 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 25, 2023