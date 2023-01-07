Watch: The most notable things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's loss to Washington State

For the first time under head coach Tommy Lloyd, the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats suffered a home loss, after the UA fell 74-61 to Washington State on Saturday at McKale Center.
Here's what Lloyd said following Arizona's latest setback:
'We didn't play good'
“We didn’t play good. Bottom line.” — Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s loss to Washington State pic.twitter.com/fBdtSOrAzl— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 8, 2023
Just any other loss
Tommy Lloyd on his first loss at McKale Center: “I’ve lost before in my life. … You’re not gonna go undefeated forever.” pic.twitter.com/vFFHITOKEn— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 8, 2023
Not staying sour for long
“You don’t let a day like this take your mojo. … Make sure Thursday at Oregon State we play our asses off.” — Tommy Lloyd after Arizona’s loss to Washington State pic.twitter.com/3Fzfy5Td2M— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 8, 2023
Oumar Ballo returning to form
Oumar Ballo, who was hospitalized with an illness earlier in the week, was 30% from the free-throw line against Washington State. “It was one of those days. Oumar is a special guy and he’ll bounce back.” pic.twitter.com/BkdRn42NxT— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 8, 2023
Finding an identity
Tommy Lloyd: “We have to go out and fight for who we want to be every single game. You gotta fight for that identity.” pic.twitter.com/7Oaw7d2HJs— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 8, 2023
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports