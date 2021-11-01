 Skip to main content
Watch: Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko and Justin Kier reflect on Arizona's exhibition win over Eastern New Mexico

Arizona Head Coach Tommy Lloyd smiles and claps after Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (not pictured) shot a layup during the second half of their game against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Nov. 1st, 2021. 

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The result didn't count towards Arizona's season record, but the Wildcats took the court at McKale Center Monday night and trounced Eastern New Mexico 96-40 for an exhibition game. 

UA guard Bennedict Mathurin scored a game-high 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting, while Georgia transfer guard Justin Kier, center Christian Koloko and Eastern Washington transfer forward Kim Aiken Jr. each tallied 14 points. Azuolas Tubelis was the final Wildcat to score in double figures Monday night with 10 points. 

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Koloko and Kier spoke to the media following the win; here's what they said. 

Tommy Lloyd

Justin Kier and Christian Koloko

Arizona now turns to its season opener against Northern Arizona on Nov. 9 at 8:30 p.m. at McKale Center. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

