Watch: Tommy Lloyd, Christian Koloko and Justin Kier reflect on Arizona's exhibition win over Eastern New Mexico

The result didn't count towards Arizona's season record, but the Wildcats took the court at McKale Center Monday night and trounced Eastern New Mexico 96-40 for an exhibition game.

UA guard Bennedict Mathurin scored a game-high 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting, while Georgia transfer guard Justin Kier, center Christian Koloko and Eastern Washington transfer forward Kim Aiken Jr. each tallied 14 points. Azuolas Tubelis was the final Wildcat to score in double figures Monday night with 10 points.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Koloko and Kier spoke to the media following the win; here's what they said.

Tommy Lloyd

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd following the Wildcats’ 96-50 win over Eastern New Mexico: pic.twitter.com/mdteU3AGC8 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 2, 2021