Watch: Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry look ahead to Arizona-ASU following loss to UCLA

Following the worst shooting performance (31%) of the season and scoring under 60 points for the first time of the Tommy Lloyd era, the No.3-ranked Arizona Wildcats hope to move on and wash away the bitterness of a loss Saturday afternoon at McKale Center, when they host rival Arizona State.
The Wildcats (16-2) recently picked up their second loss of the season at UCLA on Tuesday, but they'll host a struggling ASU (6-11) team that's lost five of the last six games, including a 79-76 loss to Stanford that resulted in ASU head coach Bobby Hurley getting suspended one game and a $20,000 fine for inappropriate conduct with game officials.
Saturday's contest will be the first time Lloyd and Hurley square off in the Arizona-ASU rivalry. On Friday, Lloyd, along with Tempe native and UA second-year wing Dalen Terry, reflected on Arizona's latest loss to UCLA and what the Wildcats are expecting from the Sun Devils.
Azuolas Tubelis (ankle) questionable for ASU game
Tommy Lloyd says Azuolas Tubelis (ankle) is questionable for the ASU game. Tubelis hasn’t practiced since the UCLA loss. pic.twitter.com/98re7wY39W— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 28, 2022
Settling into the in-state rivalry
Tommy Lloyd on the Arizona-ASU rivalry: “For me, there’s nothing personal about it. … I’m excited to be a part of it.” pic.twitter.com/pLS3uitUcP— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 28, 2022
Choosing Arizona over ASU
“I had to do what was best for me. … I had to pick a side, and I chose this one.” — Tempe native @DalenTerry on choosing Arizona over ASU pic.twitter.com/0JNNRggYlB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 28, 2022
Terry reflects on ball-boy days at ASU, games vs. UA
Tempe native @DalenTerry on going to Arizona-ASU games, and how the Wildcats are moving on from the UCLA loss: pic.twitter.com/S4AqMx9tM1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 28, 2022
Scouting report on Sun Devils
Tommy Lloyd on the “high-energy” ASU Sun Devils: “They’re here for a fight and that’s 100% what I’m expecting.” pic.twitter.com/XDR6R5f5gI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 28, 2022
Wildcats' postponed game at USC for COVID-19 will be rescheduled
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona will reschedule its postponed game against USC in L.A. “We’re going back to SC at some point. Book it.” pic.twitter.com/Ltr6z31oQr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 28, 2022
Message to Kerr Kriisa after shooting 0-for-12 at UCLA
Tommy Lloyd on his message to Kerr Kriisa after Arizona’s point guard shot 0-for-12 against UCLA: pic.twitter.com/wCKtjECl81— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) January 28, 2022
Forward Kim Aiken remains out
Tommy Lloyd says there’s still no update on Kim Aiken’s status. pic.twitter.com/G7ZSpKyfOz— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 28, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports