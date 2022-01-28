 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry look ahead to Arizona-ASU following loss to UCLA

Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) listens to Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd in the second half during a game at Mckale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on November 9, 2021. Arizona won 81-52.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Following the worst shooting performance (31%) of the season and scoring under 60 points for the first time of the Tommy Lloyd era, the No.3-ranked Arizona Wildcats hope to move on and wash away the bitterness of a loss Saturday afternoon at McKale Center, when they host rival Arizona State. 

The Wildcats (16-2) recently picked up their second loss of the season at UCLA on Tuesday, but they'll host a struggling ASU (6-11) team that's lost five of the last six games, including a 79-76 loss to Stanford that resulted in ASU head coach Bobby Hurley getting suspended one game and a $20,000 fine for inappropriate conduct with game officials. 

Saturday's contest will be the first time Lloyd and Hurley square off in the Arizona-ASU rivalry. On Friday, Lloyd, along with Tempe native and UA second-year wing Dalen Terry, reflected on Arizona's latest loss to UCLA and what the Wildcats are expecting from the Sun Devils. 

Azuolas Tubelis (ankle) questionable for ASU game

Settling into the in-state rivalry

Choosing Arizona over ASU

Terry reflects on ball-boy days at ASU, games vs. UA

Scouting report on Sun Devils

Wildcats' postponed game at USC for COVID-19 will be rescheduled

Message to Kerr Kriisa after shooting 0-for-12 at UCLA

Forward Kim Aiken remains out

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

