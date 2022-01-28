Watch: Tommy Lloyd, Dalen Terry look ahead to Arizona-ASU following loss to UCLA

Following the worst shooting performance (31%) of the season and scoring under 60 points for the first time of the Tommy Lloyd era, the No.3-ranked Arizona Wildcats hope to move on and wash away the bitterness of a loss Saturday afternoon at McKale Center, when they host rival Arizona State.

The Wildcats (16-2) recently picked up their second loss of the season at UCLA on Tuesday, but they'll host a struggling ASU (6-11) team that's lost five of the last six games, including a 79-76 loss to Stanford that resulted in ASU head coach Bobby Hurley getting suspended one game and a $20,000 fine for inappropriate conduct with game officials.

Saturday's contest will be the first time Lloyd and Hurley square off in the Arizona-ASU rivalry. On Friday, Lloyd, along with Tempe native and UA second-year wing Dalen Terry, reflected on Arizona's latest loss to UCLA and what the Wildcats are expecting from the Sun Devils.

Azuolas Tubelis (ankle) questionable for ASU game