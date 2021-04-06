'Way Too Early' lists like Wildcats to improve off 2020-21 season

“Coach Mick Cronin could lose some of his young roster to the NBA if one (namely Johnny Juzang) tries to capitalize on the epic Final Four showing vs. Gonzaga,” USA Today wrote. “But regardless, Cronin knows how to get a team to peak at the right time despite setbacks (including Smith’s injury). Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jáquez Jr. (if he stays) are both poised for even bigger seasons as rising juniors.”

Arizona, meanwhile, was mentioned in about half of the Top 25s. The Wildcats were ranked 11th by 247Sports, 16th by ESPN and the San Jose Mercury News while CBS and Stadium both put the Wildcats at 21. Arizona was not ranked by USA Today, the Athletic, Sporting News, NCAA.com nor Sports Illustrated.

“A mostly forgotten team this past season, Arizona was a likely NCAA tournament team for most of the campaign despite having nothing to play for due to a self-imposed ban,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote. “It’s not clear the Wildcats will be able to play in next season’s NCAA tournament either (or if Sean Miller will still be the coach), but until a punishment is handed down, I’m rolling with them as a potential second-weekend team. Miller’s teams in the past have been known for defense, but this version was terrific offensively.