'We came within one shot of winning the national championship': Cats stung by close loss, proud of season

SAN ANTONIO — One last shot was all Arizona needed.

Just a little more of that mojo they were riding throughout the last three weeks of the NCAA Tournament. A bank, a kind roll, something.

Fans rose to their feet as the game came down to the wire. Arizona trailed Stanford by one point with 6 seconds left and with the ball.

There was no questioning who would take the shot. Aari McDonald had brought Arizona to this moment; she had earned the right to win a title with one basket.

McDonald took the inbounds pass, was swarmed by Stanford defenders, spun, and let it fly one last time.

Only this time it didn’t fall, as Stanford edged Arizona 54-53 for the national championship. McDonald and Barnes embraced after the buzzer sounded. Barnes told her star player to “pick up my head,” McDonald said. “That she trusts me to put the team on my back … and just saying how proud she was of us and how far we’ve come.”

About the shot, which McDonald took from beyond the top of the key?

“I got denied,” McDonald said “I took a tough, contested shot, and it didn’t fall.”