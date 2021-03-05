'We don’t want to go home': Wildcats shine in Pac-12 tourney win, will face UCLA Friday night

Baptiste added six rebounds and six steals, tying Aari McDonald for the most steals in a game this season. The senior forward scored seven of the Wildcats' first nine points and had 13 points at the half.

Meanwhile, Arizona's defense was on point. The Wildcats started out with pressure, forcing steals, travels, back-to-back shot clock violations and turnovers. They trapped, double-teamed and narrowed the passing lanes. The Cougs did not score their first basket until there was less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

In that first quarter the Wildcats had five steals, two blocks and forced 11 turnovers. Arizona took an eight-point lead, 13-5, into the next 10 minutes, which was more of the same. Six more steals and nine more turnovers.

“Well, that's our identity — that's who we are,” Baptiste said. “You're going to see aggressive defense, traps. Just we're going to be ultra-aggressive every time. … It's no surprise, honestly. We always play like that. We take a lot of pride in our defense.”

UA took a 29-21 lead into the half, thanks in part to Washington State's 20 turnovers. Arizona would have led by more, but it allowed Krystal Leger-Walker to hit a wild 3-pointer as time ticked off the clock to close the gap.