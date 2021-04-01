'We envisioned it, and then we lived it'; Arizona's net-cutting practice paying off at NCAA Tournament

Thomas, the most orderly of the bunch, said she still had some decisions to make.

“It was fun packing — especially knowing if you only bring a little travel-size toothpaste, you have to think about it. Like, 'I might need a whole pack because we're going to be here for three weeks max,'" she said. "You have to pack for three weeks, but then overpack because you never know what's gonna happen."

The Wildcats were also told to bring something to remind them of home. Thomas brought Play-Doh — she likes to have something in her hands and likes the smell — and one of the toys belonging to her dog, Proxy.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, there is also laundry on site in San Antonio — eight washers and dryers located in trailers. Their workout clothes, uniforms and other gear is regularly cleaned.

Not intimidated

The Wildcats all grew up watching UConn win national championships over and over again. It’s only natural that they would feel somewhat awed by planning the storied program.

Cate Reese admits that while Friday's showdown with a “surreal feeling,” it’s just another game. The Huskies are favored by 13 1/2 points, according to FanDuel.