'We found a way to win': Wildcats rally to beat shorthanded UCLA at Pauley Pavilion

The Wildcats have the top-scoring defensive in the Pac-12 and forced UCLA into 15 turnovers.

Arizona started the game cold and missed its first nine shots and was 16.7 percent from the field in the first quarter. The Wildcats also turned the ball over twice via offensive fouls in the first quarter, and those charges were taken by Dominique Onu and Izzy Anstey.

"We found a way to win," Arizona coach Adia Barnes said. "We started off really slow and had a lack of intensity. The thing I'm proud of is we showed some character and didn't lay down and die. We found a way to win. A learning lesson from this game is that we can't go down 19-8 and think we're going to win games."

Reese, Arizona's leading scorer, was subbed out of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury in the first quarter but returned in the same quarter and finished with 12 points.

Dominique Onu made a 3-pointer to extend UCLA's game-opening run to 10-0.

UCLA sophomore guard Charisma Osborne left the game with an apparent right knee injury and was carried off the court in the third quarter. Close was not yet sure of the extent of the injury after the game.

Rim shot