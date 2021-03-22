'We handled it like champs': Wildcats drain, destroy Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament opener

All three players were efficient. Arizona shot 58% from the field and 67% — 8 of 12 — from the 3-point line. All 18 assists came from guards finding their teammates.

Coach Adia Barnes said she “expected Cate and Trinity to be aggressive.”

“They combined for 33 points — really good,” Barnes said. “I thought that they were strong inside. Cate got muscled on the first two shots, missed, but then she stayed with it. She was aggressive. But our guards kept on giving them the ball.”

The Wildcats came at Stony Brook fast and furious in a game that was shown live on ESPN2, showing a new level of fire and intensity.

The did all the little things, whether it was a tip-and-steal by Sam Thomas, a scrum-on-the-floor steal that landed in an upright Reese’s hands or flying in the air to corral an errant pass for a steal by both Thomas and Baptiste.

Playing multiple positions, Thomas — Arizona’s do-everything senior — finished with six steals and three assists. She did not turn the ball over.