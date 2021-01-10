'We have to be smarter': USC, UCLA expose Wildcats' flaws in rare sweep at McKale

Akinjo had four fouls but that could hardly be faulted in a game when he had 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting plus eight assists to just one turnover, while ever-improving freshman Azuolas Tubelis had four fouls in 30 minutes – but also 15 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after Miller has previously complained that UA’s offensive fouls have been in part because they weren’t adapting to the officiating –—“we have to join the party and flop,” he said after UA beat Eastern Washington last month — Miller had only a faint critique of the whistle this time.

Mostly, he indicated, it was all on the Wildcats.

“We fouled, giving up second shots, especially when we went zone, and had a hard time guarding dribble penetration, one on one,” Miller said. “Some of our fouls are undisciplined and then some of them are on offensive rebounds and, you know, I’m confused. It all depends on what night we’re playing. What’s an offensive rebound foul, and what isn’t? I don’t know what that is out here. I don’t. But that’s a story for another day.

“The things that we can correct, we have to correct because our defense is our problem.”