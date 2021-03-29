'We just created more history': Wildcats continue March magic with Elite Eight win over Indiana

McDonald checked back in shortly with 1:42 left.

“I had to suck it up,” McDonald said. “My team needed me.”

As UA inbounded the ball, Indiana utilized a full court press for the first time in the game. The home-run pass to Pueyo was right on the mark and she tipped to McDonald who played keep away. McDonald collected rebound number 10, raced down the floor and scored on a fast break.

Indiana fouled McDonald a few times and she hit two of three free throws to give UA a 60-52 lead. In a broken play the next time down the court, Bendu Yeaney was wide open under the basket, scored and drew a foul.

McDonald was on fire from the jump, scoring 10 points in the first quarter en route to 17 at the half. She was full of only-McDonald-could do moments. She hit a 3 that banked off the cylinder before going in — a shot similar to the third-quarter back-breaker against Texas A&M on Saturday night. On her last shot of the first half, she weaved her way through four defenders for the layup. The Wildcats led 25-21 lead.

And there was one basket down low when she played post as Cate Reese dished to her like a point guard.

As the confetti fell and fans cheered, McDonald and Barnes embraced for a long time on the court.

Arizona's coach said to her star, “Who would have thought? I’m glad we are on this journey together. … Let’s go get this whole thing.”