'We just created more history': Wildcats continue March magic with Elite Eight win over Indiana

SAN ANTONIO — When the Arizona Wildcats saw UConn celebrating another Final Four on Monday, they knew they'd be next.
Two hours later, UA players made "snow angels" in confetti on the Alamodome floor. Their confidence was rewarded. Their months-old promise — to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament — had come true.
Arizona is in the Final Four for the first time in program history.
A WHOLE MOOD pic.twitter.com/yJhaw7reLi— Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) March 30, 2021
It took a lot of All-American Aari McDonald, who picked up a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds in the third-seeded Wildcats' 66-53 win over fourth-seeded Indiana. It took a lot of Trinity Baptiste, who fought her way to 12 points and 10 rebounds.
And it took massive 3-pointers by Helena Pueyo to extend the Wildcats' lead as they pulled away in the Elite Eight.
As the crowd chanted "U of A!" and Kool & the Gang's “Celebration” blasted on the sound system, the Wildcats jumped into a dogpile on the court. Confetti was poured over them from a big bucket. The Cats took a team picture and cut down the nets.
As senior forward Sam Thomas — who added five points, three rebounds, one block and two steals — cut off her piece, she turned to the crowd and yelled, “We’re not done yet. Two more!”
The win — and ensuing celebration — is exactly what McDonald envisioned when she decided to forego the WNBA draft last April and return to school for one more year. Still, she called Monday's win "a surreal moment."
“Literally, I was on Facebook yesterday and maybe a year ago I said I was coming back," she said. "I mean, it's crazy how things come full circle. You make goals and to see yourself and your team achieve. Oh my goodness. It's crazy. I'm just so excited. We just beat a great team. I'm proud of my team … We just created more history.”
Aari McDonald on @ArizonaWBB going to the Final Four: "It's a surreal moment. ... This is a big deal. We just made more history." pic.twitter.com/mG5kLBF7mI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 30, 2021
McDonald could smile after the game. With 2:35 left, a hush grew over the crowd as Arizona's star guard fell to ground in clear pain. She left the on her own power and went to the trainers' table, where UA staffers re-taped her left ankle.
McDonald checked back in shortly with 1:42 left.
“I had to suck it up,” McDonald said. “My team needed me.”
As UA inbounded the ball, Indiana utilized a full court press for the first time in the game. The home-run pass to Pueyo was right on the mark and she tipped to McDonald who played keep away. McDonald collected rebound number 10, raced down the floor and scored on a fast break.
Indiana fouled McDonald a few times and she hit two of three free throws to give UA a 60-52 lead. In a broken play the next time down the court, Bendu Yeaney was wide open under the basket, scored and drew a foul.
McDonald was on fire from the jump, scoring 10 points in the first quarter en route to 17 at the half. She was full of only-McDonald-could do moments. She hit a 3 that banked off the cylinder before going in — a shot similar to the third-quarter back-breaker against Texas A&M on Saturday night. On her last shot of the first half, she weaved her way through four defenders for the layup. The Wildcats led 25-21 lead.
And there was one basket down low when she played post as Cate Reese dished to her like a point guard.
As the confetti fell and fans cheered, McDonald and Barnes embraced for a long time on the court.
Arizona's coach said to her star, “Who would have thought? I’m glad we are on this journey together. … Let’s go get this whole thing.”