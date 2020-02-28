'We just messed up:' Scottie Pippen reveals Aaron Gordon received wrong score in dunk contest

"There was a little bit of a pact, but somehow we punched the scores in and they came up wrong," Pippen said. "We just messed up ... and the reality of it is we thought we were giving them both a tie in the final round."

Pippen later added, "I tried to figure the numbers out and I didn't do real good in math."

Pippen scored a nine and once he discovered the numbers didn't add up to 48, he attempted to change his score to a 10, "but the machines locked us out and that was it."

"What are we doing, man? Who set the dunk contest up, who set this up? ... It’s a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies. So it’s over for that," Gordon told the media after the dunk contest.

Despite coming up short in all three dunk contests, Gordon holds the record for the most perfect scores

