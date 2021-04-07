'We … need a fresh start': Arizona president, AD say Sean Miller is out after 12 years

Notice of allegations

For Arizona, it has been a long journey from Richardson’s arrest to federal basketball trials involving UA and several other college basketball programs in October 2018 and April 2019. Arizona acknowledged in May 2019 that the NCAA investigation had begun, and its investigation was finished in October 2020 but now may be re-opened by the IARP.

Only one player on UA’s 2020-21 roster, senior forward Ira Lee, had enrolled at UA before the federal investigation was announced, something Miller referred to after the season ended.

“There’s not a single player in our locker room or who was here that had anything to do with why we’re not playing in this tournament," Miller said near the end of this season.. "And my heart really goes out to them. It’s not been easy. But they, and we, have really I think done a great job of getting all the way to the end. Now it’s so much more about where we go from this point forward.”

Miller has also flipped his staff completely over from the one that worked under him in 2016-17, with all three of those assistants having been implicated in the federal proceedings or found to have broken NCAA rules, with Richardson serving his three-month prison sentence from July to October 2019.