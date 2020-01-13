'We're trying to find ourselves': Arizona looking for answers after being swept in Oregon

“We got outclassed.”

Not only did OSU standouts Tres Tinkle (20 points) and Ethan Thompson (18) get theirs but so did unheralded guys such as Alfred Hollins (5-for-8 shooting) and Zach Reichle (11 points).

“Really, we had a hard time on Reichel, and Alfred Hollins played really good as well,” Miller said. “It’s tough.”

The Wildcats also struggled to match up with Tinkle when he played inside, part of the reason Miller said he did not play Lee at the beginning of Sunday’s game.

“One thing about Oregon State — when they play Tinkle at the four and have three guards, they’re small,” Miller said. “So you have to either be able to take advantage of that inside and in rebounding — and if you can’t, then you try to match up with them.

“I think in many ways we were caught in between. I don’t know if we were clearly matched up. We certainly didn’t take advantage of them inside.”

3. What is their most effective rotation?

While Miller said he’s been able to define roles better in recent weeks, the distribution of minutes still varies wildly at times, sometimes because of matchups — and sometimes because guys just aren’t cutting it.