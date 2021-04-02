'We shocked the world tonight': Wildcats cheered on to landmark victory at Final Four

After the final seconds ticked off the clocked, McDonald threw the ball in the air and her teammates swarmed the court and the celebration began. Players hugged each other as “Bear Down, Arizona” played over the Alamodome speakers. When McDonald finally turned to see the fans, her family and others in the stands, she tapped her heart twice and put up her index finger.

Number 1.

Arizona defense was on point from the jump, disrupting the vaunted UConn offense. The Wildcats took the Huskies out of their game plan by doing what they do best — getting deflections, turnovers (12) and altering shots.

“We were we were confident,” McDonald said. “We've been playing with confidence in the last four or five games. We know that the first five minutes of the game, they're crucial. … we’re confident. We do this. That’s our identity. We've been doing this from the start, and I'm loving it.”

Arizona held steady to nearly a 10-point lead much of the game. Every time it looked like UConn might go on a run, the Wildcats got stops.

That defense held UConn to only one three-pointer in the first half. UConn finished with 36% shooting and hit five three-pointers.